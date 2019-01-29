Jussie Smollett. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after an attack in Chicago late Monday night, according to TMZ. Two white men wearing ski masks approached Smollett, who is openly gay and plays a gay character on Empire, outside of a Subway, beat him up, called him “that f—got Empire n—,” put his head in a noose, and yelled, “This is MAGA country.” According to a statement from the Chicago Police, the men also “poured an unknown chemical substance on the victim” during the assault and later fled the scene. Smollett self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is in “good condition.” Chicago police said they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. ThatGrapeJuice.Net posted a photo of racist and homophobic hate mail Smollett previously received, implying that the attack may have been premeditated.

Chicago Police Department just sent out this statement re:

Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/DxQswZn8xd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 29, 2019