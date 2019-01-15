Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Having a Big Christian Wedding in February

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Photo: Ralph Petts / SplashNews.com

Four months after legally (and secretly) tying the knot in a Manhattan courthouse, it sounds like Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are finally having their big Christian wedding ceremony.

While Baldwin and Bieber “realized that they actually felt like husband and wife without having a religious ceremony,” a source told People after the couple’s September marriage, insiders told “Page Six” that the young lovebirds are still going through with the big celebration — and soon. Per a “Save the Date” that the couple reportedly sent out to friends and family, the ceremony will be on February 28.

It is unclear where the wedding ceremony will be, but the “Page Six” insiders did manage to glean a few additional details: There will apparently dancers (who are already rehearsing!) and Bieber’s personal DJ, Tay James, will be the behind the music. Fingers crossed that Alec Baldwin is in attendance to give his niece some of his signature marriage advice (and manage not to punch anyone).

Anyway, this is great news. Congrats to the happy couple! And what an incredible opportunity to simultaneously partake in their favorite pastimes: praying and partying.

