Kate Middleton Celebrated Her Birthday in a Very British Way

Kate Middleton. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Tuesday marked Kate Middleton’s 37th birthday, and wouldn’t you know, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly celebrated her big day in the most British way possible: with a tea party.

According to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, the duchess isn’t really a birthday person — which isn’t all that surprising, as she’s been reported to have had very low-key birthday celebrations in recent years. The birthday girl’s husband, Prince William, spent part of the day at an event for the 30th anniversary of London’s Air Ambulance Charity (and told everyone there that he luckily “remembered” his wife’s birthday that morning, thank goodness). But then he headed home to Kensington Palace afterward for Kate’s “private” tea party with their three royal kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Per VF:

“Kate’s not into big birthday celebrations, but [Prince] George and [Princess] Charlotte adore birthday cake, so there will be a special tea party at the Palace with candles and presents,” according to a source.

Beyond that, Nicholl notes that Kate is believed to have spent the day at Kensington Palace with her two youngest children — the now not-so elusive Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — as Prince George was at school while his dad worked. We can only hope the “arty” mum of three had a lovely and relaxing birthday at home in her cozy palace apartment, and that maybe for her next big birthday — she’ll be 40 in three years! How time flies! — she can have a more royal celebration.

