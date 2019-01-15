Behold, Kate Middleton Making Pizza

Kate Middleton, before pizza. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

What a busy week for the royals! We’ve already seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out on Monday for a very colorful royal outing, and now, on Tuesday, we’ve been blessed with a truly memorable image: Kate Middleton making pizza.

The Duchess of Cambridge, whose brother James Middleton recently made headlines for his good Instagram and for speaking out about his depression, was seen making the pizza in question during an official royal visit to a community garden. While at King Henry’s Walk Garden in London, Kate spoke with volunteers, made an actual bird box (!), and was joined by schoolchildren to make the greatest food of all time, pizza. (Please do not, as they say, @ me. I love pizza, I won’t apologize.)

Kensington Palace explained on Twitter that, while we may not generally associate pizza with community gardens, King Henry’s Walk Garden actually has an outdoor pizza oven.

🍕 @KHWGarden even has its own outdoor pizza oven — The Duchess joins children from St Jude and St Paul’s CE Primary School to make pizzas, using ingredients harvested from the garden including oregano, marjoram and rosemary. pic.twitter.com/5peAdFSxYI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 15, 2019

Kate was joined by kids from St. Jude and St. Paul’s primary schools to make the pizzas, and they used oregano, marjoram, and rosemary. As seen in video shared by royal correspondents, Kate chatted up a storm with the children, asking them about their preferred pizza toppings (one kid said cheese and cucumber, which was a bold choice).

I can’t even tell you how many brilliant things there are here: Kate’s reaction to cheese and cucumber pizza; George learning about space in school - and best of all the little girl who asks her whether the Queen eats pizza! 🍕 The answer was......watch on! pic.twitter.com/RXTH8DjAwA — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2019

She was also heard saying that her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would have loved to be outside making pizzas, too, but they’re unfortunately stuck at school — where, wouldn’t you know it, George is studying space, Kate revealed. “George and Charlotte would love to be learning outside the classroom,” Kate said, per People. “It’s still fun inside, but it’s much better outside.”

One of the kids asked Kate (who was clad in a Dubarry jacket, brownish skinny jeans, and a pair of nice combat boots) whether the queen ever eats pizza, to which the Duchess replied, “That is such a good question. I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?” Hmmm, what a mystery.

Kate Middleton. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

