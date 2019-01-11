Kate Middleton’s Brother Has a Very Good Instagram and Also One Million Dogs

Though his older sisters may get all the attention, James Middleton is worthy of just as much, if not more, as evidenced by his idyllic, newly public Instagram. It is — and this is not an overstatement — a bountiful gift to us all.
Replete with images of verdant landscapes, dogs with incredibly lustrous hair, and the occasional farm animal, Middleton’s Instagram grid is a dreamy look into his life as a tour guide in the Scottish Highlands, where he cares for bees, harvests homegrown vegetables, and restores 1930s-era sailboats. He is a super chill lad, a loving father to all dogs, a man who founded a personalized marshmallow company that has endowed us with the ability to print our sexy Instagram selfies on what Middleton refers to as “pillows of sweetness” — what sounds like made-up rich person’s job, but absolutely exists.
“When you see yourself on a marshmallow, or your loved one or your pet, you have a little moment with that little marshmallow,” he told the Cut in 2014. “There aren’t many products in the world like that.”
I … love this loaded dork.
Wow, so precious.
Love a man who grows shit!
This photo was composed to kill me.
I’m both uncomfortable and mesmerized.
Though this pastoral lifestyle is relatively new to Middleton — he, as did Prince Harry, once loved a party — it fits him well, as I’ve never seen a man post so earnestly about his love of chicks. But it does comfort me that beneath his unruly beard and his sensitive exterior, there still resides a smidge of his rebellious spirit. While there’s no official royal code around facial hair, GQ U.K. reports that men were low-key expected to shave before Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding — which Middleton refused to do. But then again, so did Harry. Once a bad boy, always a bad boy.