Tiny Kardashians Are Taking on the Tiny Bag Trend

There are certain things in this life that will always be true: we live, we pay taxes, we die, and we gawk at how much money the Kardashian-Jenner family spends on their kids. One of the recent ostentatious shows of wealth that caught our eye was a load of vintage Louis Vuitton purses that Kim Kardashian bought her daughters and nieces for Christmas, worth about $9,000 in total. The bags are souvenirs from a recent trip to Japan, and Kim gifted the children the purses in early January instead of on Christmas day. Stormi Webster has already flung the $1,000 purse over her shoulder, but we haven’t seen any of the other children step (or crawl) out with their new bag.

am I missing some? 💀 I counted p, north, dream, chicago, stormi, true... who’s the remainder two? pic.twitter.com/kN1OYJM4qS — Lex (@Khlocaine_) January 8, 2019

While many have questioned Kim’s decision to spend such a large amount of money on kids, I’m hoping that she thought she was being economical by purchasing bags that would appeal to the adult women in her life as well (she says she saved two of the black ones). As Kim knows, the tiny purse trend is having a big moment, and she, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, who already has a mini black Louis Vuitton bag, have all gotten on board.

Kourtney’s been very vocal about the fact that she loves tiny bags, too. In August, Kourtney told People, “[Penelope] likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.” This in and of itself is a luxury. If I were to share a purse with a child in my life, it’d be made out of highly flammable material and most likely crusted in remnants of snack-times past.

This is not the case in Calabasas. In Calabasas, a starter bag costs over $8,000 — just ask 6-year-old Penelope. Because, like 5-year-old North, Penelope has been building a collection of bags that threaten the institution of childhood by costing more than your rent.

It’s impossible to count just how many bags these two young girls have, but I’ve tried my best in between looking angrily at my bank account and considering the idea of asking a kindergartner for a loan.

In their lifetimes, Penelope and North have been photographed with roughly 50 different designer bags. Penelope seems to prefer the “baby Birkin,” which retails at about $8,000 — used. Penelope owns a red one, a pink one, and a spotted white one. She’s generously gifted a pink Birkin to Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi. Penelope is also the owner of quite a few Balenciaga, Fendi, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton purses.

Presented without comment: Penelope Disick, 6, wearing Gucci shoes and carrying a Birkin bag. pic.twitter.com/mchoO3uKKE — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) January 8, 2019

North has yet to be seen wearing a baby Birkin, which hopefully means she’s saving her money for toys. Still, North’s collection includes bags from Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. She’s also become accustomed to being gifted bags from major fashion houses like Alexander Wang and Jimmy Choo.

Here’s hoping the tiny bag trend stays around for a very long time and these little totes get a lifetime of use.