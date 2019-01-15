Kim and Kanye Are Indeed Having a Fourth Baby

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Well, looks like Kim Kardashian West is about to have the six-person family of which she’s always dreamed. Less than two weeks after Us Weekly reported that she and Kanye West are expecting a fourth baby, Kardashian West confirmed the rumor Monday night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

This news doesn’t come as a huge surprise. This past August, Us Weekly reported that the couple still had a male embryo left that they planned to implant in a surrogate “soon.” While Kardashian West shot down those rumors at the time, saying “none of that was true,” she apparently started telling people on Christmas Eve that she and West were expecting a baby “sometime soon.”

“It’s a boy,” she told Cohen. “It’s out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party, and I told some people, but I can’t remember who I told.”

Kardashian West’s thoughts on the ideal number of kids have changed quite a bit over the past few years, though there’s reason to believe this one will be her and her husband’s last: In an interview with Elle last April, Kardashian West spoke about having four kids, but no more.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she said. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

But she’s also said that Kanye is “stuck on [having] seven,” so who knows.

