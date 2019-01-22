Kylie Jenner Responds to Second Pregnancy Rumors

Kylie Jenner. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After teasing “really exciting” big news on Twitter on Monday, a fan asked Kylie Jenner if she was pregnant, to which Jenner replied, “Noooo lol.”

Well, not yet, at least.

Rumors have been swirling around for some time now that she wants another baby with Travis Scott. Just last week, a source told People that Jenner and Scott want to give Stormi a sibling “sooner rather than later.”

“They want another baby,” the source said. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

Not to mention, Jenner has been open about wanting a big family, and how much she loved being pregnant (and misses it).

If our celebrity-gossip predictions are anything to go by, there very well could be another Jenner-Scott baby by the end of the year, though her incredible, CIA-like ability to keep her previous pregnancy relatively under wraps means that we (rightfully) won’t really know about it until she wants us to know.

For now, we can just sit back and speculate over this supposed big new project for Kylie. Could it be yet another lip kit? A plan to dethrone the Instagram egg for the most-liked post? Only time will tell.