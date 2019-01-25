Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, new images of Kylie Jenner with extremely red hair emerged on Instagram, which can only mean one thing: Valentine’s Day is 20 days away! In honor of February 14, Kylie is launching a brand new Valentine-themed Kylie Cosmetics collection, and a portion of it may or may not be a veiled message to another famous lady.

Kylie previewed the new collection on Instagram Stories, and the first thing she swatched was The Forever Set. It includes a matte liquid lip called “Built to Last,” a lip liner called “Forever and Always,” and a gloss called “Story of Us.” If any of that sounds familiar, it’s not because those names sound like the headers on every couple’s wedding website — it’s because the last two are Taylor Swift song titles! (“Forever and Always” is from the singer’s 2008 album Fearless, and “Story of Us” is from her 2010 album Speak Now.) What does it all mean?

Normally, it’d mean nothing, if it wasn’t for the well-documented feud between Kylie’s older sister Kim (Kardashian West), brother-in-law Kanye (West), and T-Swift. The historic beef seemed to be officially squashed earlier this month after Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When Cohen asked about the feud, Kim replied “Over it,” and “I feel like we’ve all moved on.”

Some see Kylie’s new products as a very conscious and public peace offering building on her sister’s statement. But never forget, Kim also sent passive-aggressive beauty product Valentines to her haters and enemies last year around this time. Others think this is just Kylie admitting she has T-Swift on her playlist, like pretty much everyone. But we mustn’t forget Kylie once claimed she’d never had cereal with milk until 2018. Maybe she’s never listened to a Taylor Swift song in her entire life and genuinely came up with those word combinations on her own. Who can say!

Anyway, the collection launches February 1 with two other Valentine Lip Sets, a new blush, Glitter Eye, and eye-shadow palette in addition to the Taylor Swift stuff.