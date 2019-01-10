Lady Gaga Wants to Take Back Her R. Kelly Collaboration

Lady Gaga. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

In the wake of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary series on Lifetime, Lady Gaga has issued a statement of support for her former collaborator’s victims. “I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” she wrote in a statement she released on Twitter. She also announced that she was working to remove the 2013 single, “Do What U Want (With My Body)” that she collaborated on with Kelly for her album ARTPOP from all streaming platforms. “I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time,” she wrote of the song, referencing her own sexual assault at the age of 19. “If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then.” Read the full statement below:

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019