I Want to Wear Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes Gown Everywhere

Lady Gaga, ooh la la. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Would you like to read a 5,000-word devotional to Lady Gaga’s Golden Globes ensemble? Yes? No? Well, my editor would likely cut at least 4,000 of those words if I even tried, so I’ll be brief.

On Sunday, the actor and singer showed up at the annual award show, and in classic Gaga fashion, she wearing a truly voluminous gown. The kind of gown that is so beautiful, I want to wear it to any and all functions. Picking up yogurt at Trader Joe’s? Grab that custom periwinkle Valentino, baby! Taking your cat to the vet for an annual checkup? Add some Tiffany & Co. jewels to the ensemble! Getting your knives sharpened? Throw on silver Giuseppe Zanotti boots to complete the look. Get a pap smear wearing a ballgown! Do anything and everything your heart desires in a gown with a train longer than a CVS receipt.

E! notes that the gown resembles one worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. Gaga says the resemblance wasn’t intentional, but perhaps it could be good luck: Garland won a Golden Globe in 1955 for her portrayal of Esther Blodgett, while Gaga is nominated for playing Ally Mayne in the 2018 remake of a remake of a remake.

While it’s not exactly as outlandish as grocery shopping in a gown, Gaga said on the red carpet that she plans to celebrate the evening by drinking champagne and eating cheeseburgers in it. Which I would definitely do too.

“I just want to take another look at you.” Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

