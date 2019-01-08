Lindsay Lohan Explains Her Perplexing, Ever-Changing Accent

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV

Lindsay Lohan puzzled us all when she debuted a bizarre new accent in 2016 that can only be described as a vague European intonation. Since then, that accent has been in and out, but she’s got a new explanation for whatever it is that we’re hearing.

Lohan explained to Entertainment Tonight that she’s just an actress who’s influenced by her worldly travels to places like Dubai, Athens, and, of course, Mykonos — and by her business partner, Panos Spentzos.

“Well, I think it’s because actresses even, I think when I’m around certain dialects it changes each time — Panos even — and you just pick things up along the way,” she said, adding that her accents come back thicker depending on where she is at the time.

“Well, a little bit of New Yorker, they all start to come back,” she told ET.

In 2016, Lohan spoke to the Daily Mail about her accent, explaining that “It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn.” (She told Vanity Fair that these languages included Russian, Turkish, Italian, and Arabic.) When asked by Daily Mail why she started speaking differently, she offered a simple, “Je ne sais pas.”

Last June, the New York Times reported in an interview with Lohan that there was “no trace” of that accent, though it resurfaced in a bonkers video in which Lohan followed a homeless family in Moscow and accused them of human trafficking.

Now that she’s apparently splitting her time between Dubai, Athens, and Mykonos, we can probably expect her blend of accents to stick around for a little while.

