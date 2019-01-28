Lindsay Lohan Is in a Movie, a Movie About a Werewolf War

Life comes at you fast. One day, you’re Lindsay Lohan, partying it up in Mykonos. The next day, you’re Lindsay Lohan and you’re in the middle of a power struggle between werewolves and humans. In the trailer for Among the Shadows, LiLo hires an investigator because her husband is [checks notes] (a) the president and (b) being hunted by someone, and (c) that person is probably a werewolf. “I’m dealing with some very unpleasant people,” investigator Kristy Wolfe (Charlotte Beckett) says. Judging by all of the explosions and bloody fangs, unpleasant sounds like quite the understatement! See it March 5.

Related