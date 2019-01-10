I Will Use This Lindsay Lohan Quote Every Time I’m Not Invited to a Party

Lindsay Lohan. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

What do you do when you find out your friends are hanging out without you, and then someone asks you at a later point why you weren’t at the cute social gathering? There are many potential approaches to this uncomfortable situation — changing the subject politely, throwing a fit, etc. — but it seems that Lindsay Lohan has invented the best response yet: lamenting about being regrettably unreachable, but in, like, a fun way.

In a recent interview on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show, the host broached a sensitive subject for Lohan: How she really felt about Ariana Grande failing to ask her to reprise her lead Mean Girls role in her “thank u, next” music video, something Lohan previously appeared to feel either lukewarm or incredibly pissed about. First, Lohan immediately clarified that she thought the video was great, and then delivered one of the best soundbites to ever exist:

“They probably couldn’t get in touch with me, I guess,” she said. “I don’t know. It’s not that easy to just fly in from Dubai.”

This response is … incredible. Only Lohan could’ve crafted it so perfectly! The entire phrase contains just the necessary modicum of honesty to not come off as totally deranged, but it’s absurd enough to be taken as a joke. The best part is that you don’t even have to live in Dubai to try out this line to the next person who asks you why you weren’t at Jenny’s 30th birthday party; in fact, I can imagine that this response would be even more effective if you live elsewhere. Were a kinda-but-not-really friend who lives in New York to say such a thing to me, word for word, I cannot, under any circumstances, imagine wanting to prolong the conversation with follow-up questions.

Just maybe forego the perplexing accent, if you try out the line — only Lohan can pull that one off, as only she can.

