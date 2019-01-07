Love Gorpcore? Loewe Has You Covered.

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

Jonathan Anderson is known for his covetable, refined-yet-still-boho style, both for men and women. The designer’s latest trick? A new, wonderfully granola permanent men’s collection for Loewe. It’s called Eye/LOEWE/Nature and brings sturdy, functional clothes to the very fashion-conscious man. The fleeces, jeans, cargo-shorts, hiking boots, and technical parkas are all playfully utilitarian, with bright safety-vest colors breaking up the neutrals. While the Loewe woman is a trendsetter who loves having the latest it-bag and occasionally shocking people with her choice of attire, the Loewe man, “is drawn to nature with an intrepid outlook that takes him to all corners of the earth.”

In addition to button downs and cargo shorts are an impressive collection of accessories. All the bags and satchels are made in Japan from canvas and leather, making them a good choice for any adventures, even ones taking place in the city. It all launches January 10 on Loewe.