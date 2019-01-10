Who Is This Giant Rainbow Man on 5th Ave?

Photo: Ricky Zehavi/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

It’s not easy to get a downtown shopper all the way up to 5th Avenue and 50th Street, but an Instagram opportunity is a luring prospect these days. No one knows this better than fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, who joined the ranks of Louis Vuitton last year as the brand’s artistic director for menswear.

This week, Abloh unveiled a 12-story holographic sculpture at the brand’s New York flagship store, and you can’t miss it. Abloh even marked an ‘X’ where visitors can best see it, (and photograph it), from across the street.

The towering technicolor figure is emblematic of Abloh’s first collection, which was inspired by The Wizard of Oz and his vision for a more colorful, globally connected world. One could also argue that it’s a statement of his official arrival at the brand — and on 5th Avenue.

In addition to the massive window displays, which are located in Los Angeles and Tokyo as well, Louis Vuitton also took up a temporary residency in Chrome Hearts’ West Village store. Be sure to catch New York’s most eligible bachelor while you still can.