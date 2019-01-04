Madonna Has Responded to That Butt Photo

Madonna. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Madonna rang in 2019 by surprising fans with a performance at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, singing her hit song “Like a Prayer” and even performing an Elvis Presley cover. As soon as footage of the show went online, however, the internet became fixated on her butt.

After a few days of internet speculation over whether or not she had gotten butt implants, Madonna seemed to respond in a vague Instagram post that neither confirmed nor denied any cosmetic procedures, but that instead championed for “free agency” over her body.

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval………………😂,” she captioned a photo of herself. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019#freedom #respect #nofear#nodiscrimination.”

A very fair point! And no matter what, you can’t deny that Madonna takes good care of her butt. Last year, she told the Cut about her love of butt masks, explaining that “I work out a lot and if you do mat work, you’re always sitting so you can get dry patches.”

“It’s kind of a no-brainer,” she said at the time. “You can take any face mask and try it on your behind. Skin is skin. I think people would want the skin on their butt to be smooth, glowing, and hydrated. I mean, I know I do. There are certain special people that get to see our butt and you want it to look its finest.”

#Freedom and #nodiscrimination, indeed.

