Meghan Markle Goes Full Ballerina With Perfect Bun

Meghan Markle. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

We all know that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, loves a messy bun. In fact, we’ve seen her sporting the effortlessly chic hairdo on multiple occasions, always with loose tendrils that look both laid back and perfectly placed, a feat we could never achieve on our own. She’s done some variations in the past – usually just more pulled back, or with her part changed – but on Thursday, she took her bun transformation even further, and opted for an incredibly sleek and sophisticated ballerina-style top knot.

The incredibly perfect hairstyle (which was apparently marks Meghan’s first time donning a top-knot out in public as a royal, per People) was on full display as Meghan attended an event at City University in London, in support of one of her four new royal patronages, the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan is a vocal supporter of education; during her royal tour in Fiji, she spoke of her using financial aid, on-campus jobs and student loans to pay for her time at Northwestern University. She also reportedly recently chatted with Michelle Obama about the importance of girls having access to education, so this cause is clearly quite important to her. At the Thursday event, Meghan was on hand to chat with students.

While there, Meghan was spotted in a black outfit, including a black Givenchy coat she has worn previously. The duchess was also sporting stud earrings by Dean Davidson, which People notes she has also worn before, as well as nude pumps.

We will always love Meghan’s messy bun looks, but the classic top-knot look is just absolutely stunning. If only a bun on our own heads could ever look that perfect …

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.