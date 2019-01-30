Meghan Markle Returns to Her Theater Roots

Meghan Markle. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle made a brief return to her theater roots on Wednesday. The former Suits star (who, of course, was a double major in theater and international relations at Northwestern University in Chicago) made an official visit to the National Theatre in London that day as part of her role as royal patron of the organization. There, the Duchess of Sussex seemed perfectly at home as she watched a bunch of kids perform a play, and she also met with people working behind-the-scenes.

This was certainly not Meghan’s first time at a theater since her royal wedding to Prince Harry back in May — remember when she saw Hamilton? Or when she recently went to a Cirque du Soleil performance? — but it was the pregnant mom-to-be’s first public visit to the National Theatre, specifically, since her royal patronages were announced earlier this month. And clad in a blush outfit by Brandon Maxwell, a Carolina Herrera clutch, and blush Aquazzura pumps (that she also wore during her royal-engagement announcement, per People), Meghan seemed completely in her element.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During her visit, Meghan watched members of the theater’s first public arts production, Pericles, participate in a workshop. The company, People notes, includes both people from the London community and professional actors who are working together on a new musical adaptation of the famous Shakespeare play. The duchess also met with people working as technicians for the theater, spanning metalwork, painting, and carpentry, and watched a group of schoolchildren perform parts of a War Horse production.

A fantastic performance at @NationalTheatre inspired by War Horse by schoolchildren from Edith Neville Primary School in Camden, which was created to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. pic.twitter.com/A2TLnWflwW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2019

Thank you to the children of Edith Neville Primary School for a fantastic performance @NationalTheatre!



Find out more about the NT's work with primary schools here: https://t.co/DTqiUwOgZy pic.twitter.com/qfj5ZDNuZ4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2019

Each of Meghan’s royal partronages — the National Theatre, Mayhew animal welfare service, SmartWorks organization (which helps women get ready and dressed for interviews), and the Association of Commonwealth Universities — each represent causes that are near and dear to her heart. So, we can expect more outings like this from the duchess moving forward.

