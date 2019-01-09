Finally, a Look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/Pool/Samir Hussein

In November, Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be moving to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds ahead of the birth of their first child this spring. But in the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living primarily in a rented house in the Cotswolds — and now, courtesy of the British tabloids, we finally get to have a peek at their home.

In a pic published by the tabloids, we can see the back of Meghan and Prince Harry’s rented home, a £2.5 million (or $3.2 million USD) farmhouse in the Oxfordshire hills. The image is from 2011 (so, long before they lived in the house) and was “published on a freely-accessible and public document,” according to the Sun.

Royal excl: first picture of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s Cotswold pad. It’s a gorgeous £2.5million Grade II listed farmhouse and barn conversion. pic.twitter.com/IL11GMdcVC — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) January 9, 2019

Meghan and Prince Harry, who also currently have a two-bedroom home (Nottingham Cottage) on the Kensington Palace grounds, reportedly signed a two-year lease on the Cotswolds property before their royal wedding in May. According to the Sun, the home has four bedrooms — one of which serves as a dressing room — as well as an attached converted barn with an “upper kitchen,” “lower kitchen,” large dining room, and a sitting area with giant windows. There’s also an outdoor seating area with patio heaters.

Apparently the royal couple has been extremely happy with the home. The Sun quotes a “friend” as saying, “It’s a fabulous place with stunning views and extraordinarily private. It’s set in a small bowl of beautiful countryside so is not overlooked in any way. Meghan adores the area. She and Harry love walking the dogs there, and they can entertain their friends in complete solitude.”

Sounds like the ideal place for us to be invited over for a visit …

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.