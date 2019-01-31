Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Moving Soon

There they go. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first royal baby in the spring. But as they (and we) prepare for the child’s arrival, the parents-to-be are also busy getting ready for another big life change, as they’re moving out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate. And now, we finally know that the move is happening very soon.

As ITV News’ Chris Ship reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make their big move in March, a month that starts in one month (and keep in mind that February is short). The timing of the move is pretty perfect of course, as Meghan has already revealed that her royal baby’s due date is in late April or May, which means that the couple will have at least a few weeks to settle in before Baby Sussex arrives.

It makes sense that Meghan and Prince Harry would want to move into a bigger place before the birth; at the moment, their main residence is a two-bedroom residence called Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds in London. They also have a rental home in the Cotswolds. But their new permanent home at Frogmore Cottage, which is next door to Frogmore House, where they hosted the private reception of their royal wedding in May, will offer the growing family more room than their current London digs. And given that Windsor is just a short drive from London, they can come into the city anytime they need for (royal) work.

But of course, when news of their move broke in the fall, as did rumors of why exactly they would be leaving Kensington Palace all together (instead of just moving to a bigger apartment on the palace grounds). Claims that Princes Harry and William had grown apart and needed space from each other began to make headlines, as did rumors of a feud between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But thankfully, the noise has seemed to die down for the most part — especially since the family put up a united front over the holidays.

We can only hope Meghan and Prince Harry will have the Cambridges ‘round for some nice and relaxing tea after their move.

