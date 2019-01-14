Meghan Markle Has Revealed Her Due Date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for an official royal visit to Birkenhead, England. And while there, the Duchess of Sussex graciously gave us what we want the most: new details about her royal pregnancy.

During a walkabout in Birkenhead, Meghan — who wore a red power coat by Sentaler and purple dress from Babaton by Aritzia (two Canadian fashion brands) and a Gabriela Hearst bag — was, of course, asked about her pregnancy. In turn, Meghan told members of the crowd that her first royal baby with husband Prince Harry is due in April, and that she’s six months pregnant. Per People:

“We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy,” well-wisher Carla Gandy from nearby Wallasey, who was there with her 4-year-old daughter Sofia, tells People.

Meghan and her ginger prince announced they were expecting in November, shortly after touching down in Australia for a 16-day royal tour that included stops in New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. At the time, Kensington Palace said in an announcement that the baby would be due in the spring, but the exact due date was unknown. So, this is the first official confirmation we have that the baby should be arriving in April.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Beyond the due date, Meghan also spoke out about whether she knows the baby’s sex or not. In video shared on Twitter by royal reporter Hannah Furness, Meghan is heard saying that although the baby’s sex will be a surprise, both she and Prince Harry would be “thrilled with the outcome” either way. She was also heard remarking, “Doesn’t it fly by?,” about pregnancy.

The Duchess of Sussex speaks to mum-to-be Angel, disclosing she does not know whether she's having a boy or a girl but will be "thrilled with the outcome" either way. "Doesn't it fly by?" she said #royalvisitbirkenhead pic.twitter.com/frSIYs8TXR — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) January 14, 2019

Can’t wait to take all of April off to await the birth of this royal baby.

