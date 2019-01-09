Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Been ‘Stressed’ by All the Drama

Meghan Markle. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Over the past several weeks, the British royal family was hit with reports about alleged infighting between its millennial members — and a number of the tabloids singled out rumors about Meghan Markle (remember the bizarre complaints about her too-good work ethic?). Thankfully, some of the rumors seemed to die down during the peaceful royal holidays. But understandably, the Duchess of Sussex is still reportedly stressed by all the drama.

For Us Weekly’s new cover story, a “royal insider” (who?) told the publication, “Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful.” Beyond that, the portion of the report that was published online doesn’t really go into details about her frustration, other than to say that of course the nonstop rumors were getting to her.

The publication’s latest scoop falls in line with its December report that the duchess was frustrated that because of her position as a royal, she wasn’t supposed to speak out publicly against the rumors against her. Another “royal insider” (or the same one? Who knows!) told Us Weekly at the time:

“She’s always relied on her own voice to stand up for others, and for herself. So not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling. She’s always been so independent, her entire life, and that’s all been taken away from her. She’s always been able to clap back on social media and now she can’t.”

Well, in fairness to Meghan, we’ve been annoyed by these nonstop rumors as well — especially the exhausting reports pitting her and Kate Middleton against each other — so we can certainly understand her frustration.

