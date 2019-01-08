Working for Meghan Markle Actually Sounds Nice

Meghan Markle. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the fall, the British tabloids reported that Meghan Markle’s (too good) work ethic might be giving her a reputation for being “difficult” with palace aides. According to the reports, the Duchess of Sussex wakes up early, sends work-related texts to her staff, and is enthusiastic about her projects … which one might think would made for generally favorable working conditions. And now, a new scoop from Elle seems to corroborate our feelings: Apparently, Meghan’s staff really enjoys working with her.

A “royal source close to the Sussexes” told Elle the rumors about Meghan being difficult to work for simply aren’t true — and that her staff members enjoy her passion. The source goes on to say that Meghan takes her royal work seriously, has been keen to learn about royal protocol, and has been receptive to advice from royal courtiers. Elle notes that there has been a bit of an adjustment as Meghan gets used to operating on the palace’s slower pace … which just sounds like a normal growing pain of starting a new job.

This scoop comes as reports emerged that Queen Elizabeth is giving a very appropriate royal patronage to the former Suits actress: that of the National Theatre. An aide told Vanity Fair that while the queen has been handing over a few of her patronages to different royals lately, the move should be viewed as a “sign of faith” in Meghan. VF also notes that she will continue to take on royal engagements through the rest her third trimester.

So, an enthusiastic boss who is passionate about what she does and wants to keep taking on more projects? Sign us up.

