Timothée Chalamet Approves of This Harness

Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Timothée Chalamet’s embroidered Golden Globes harness was a bold choice that caused a fashion frenzy, and now, it looks like the trend is here to stay: Michael B. Jordan has now donned one of his own.

Every single member of the Black Panther cast killed it on the SAG awards red carpet last night, but Jordan was a standout in a colorful, floral Louis Vuitton harness. Or, as Chalamet would call it, “a colorful, floral Louis Vuitton bib.”

In the wake of the post-Globes harness frenzy, Chalamet insisted that his Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton accessory was actually a bib: “They told me it was a bib!” he told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview. “I had a friend send me a thing that, like, sex-dungeon culture is a thing where you wear harnesses. I didn’t do it for that reason, but, uh…” (For what it’s worth, Louis Vuitton also claims that Chalamet’s piece of chestwear was indeed a bib, though we have our doubts.)

Weeks later, Timmy Tim certainly hasn’t forgotten that he laid the harness/bib foundation, judging by the look on his face: the gleeful, proud face of a man who knows he helped ignite the trend of the season. My name is Timothée Chalamet, and I endorse this harness/bib, his vindicated face says.

Jordan himself reportedly told Variety about his chestwear, “Why not? It was just like, fuck it. I’m going to do it.”

