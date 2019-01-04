New Year’s Resolutions Have Turned the Midtown Chopt into a Brutal Hellscape

Photo: Claudia Totir/Getty Images

“Hell is other people’s New Years resolutions,” French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre never said, as far as we know. But he might have, if he found himself at the Chopt on West 51st Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, on the Thursday after New Year’s.

According to the New York Post, that Chopt, and several other salad restaurants nearby, have been overwhelmed at lunchtimes this week by a crush of hungry New Yorkers set on starting the year off right, dammit, even if that means waiting in long lines and witnessing scenes like this, per the Post:

“You guys can go f–k yourselves!” one very hangry businessman in a Patagonia puffer vest was overheard telling his colleagues at lunchtime on Thursday, as he ditched the 100-plus-long line.

Distressing.

“It’s always the busiest time of the year, right after New Year’s,” said one worker at Just Salad, on 51st Street and Park Avenue.

Meanwhile, the non-greens–based fast-food establishments nearby, like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A, have been “Very, very slow,” and “Extra slow,” respectively.

Imagine, all of this chaos and strife could have easily been avoided if everyone used their lunch breaks to go drill holes, or get bangs instead.

