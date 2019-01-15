Photo: bernie_moto/Getty Images

In 2009, I mostly wore sparkly Going Out Tops and low-rise bootcut jeans that made me look like a Forever 21 mannequin, and now, I mostly wear blocky sweaters and culottes that make me look like a little throw pillow with legs.

In 2009, I had heavy, swoopy bangs that said “I listen to My Chemical Romance when I’m sad.” Now, I have slightly shorter bangs that say, “I listen to Fresh Air when I’m sad.”

In 2009 I drank too much Four Loko and threw up. In 2019 I messed up a batch of homemade kombucha and threw up.

In 2009, I was “friends with benefits” with this guy named Chris who wasn’t “looking for anything serious,” and in 2019 I’m “hanging out” with a guy named Chris who is just “taking life one day at a time”.

In 2009, I wore makeup that made me look like a sad raccoon. In 2019 I wear makeup that makes me look like I swam through a pool of lube.

In 2009, I used Facebook to post pictures of me partying with captions like “I gotta feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good night.” Now, I use Facebook to try to sell these protein smoothies that I bought in bulk from an herbal supplement company I invested in, and to invite my friends to join me in this exciting opportunity to kickstart their health and embark on a new lifestyle for the new year!!

In 2009 I wore Von Dutch trucker hats. In 2019 I wear teeny little beanies that perch atop my skull and don’t keep my ears warm.

In 2009, I liked to look at the camera with an expression that said, “Me? Oh gosh.” Now, I like to look at the camera with an expression that says, “You’ve disappointed me.”

In 2009 I wore enormous square sunglasses that consumed my entire face, and now I wear microscopic little sunglasses that barely cover my pupil.

In 2009 I masturbated to Jon Stewart. In 2019 I masturbate to Jon Stewart, but now he has a beard.

In 2009, I went out of my way to see a midnight showing of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Now I feel powerless to avoiding information like this.

In 2009 I called my mom to ask her how to do my taxes. In 2019 I texted my mom to ask her how to do my taxes.

In 2009, my favorite place to take selfies was on the computer in my family’s carpeted basement, under bright overhead lights. Now, my favorite place to take selfies is in the full-length mirror on the back of my roommate’s door, between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In 2009, I wore so much self-tanner than it smudged off onto my sheets. In 2019, I wear so much moisturizer that I slip and slide dangerously along the increasingly slick surface of my bed at night, occasionally crashing painfully to the floor, where I struggle to gain purchase with my cocoa-butter smeared hands and feet, before eventually giving up and curling into a small, creamy ball until someone can come and help me and my beautiful, glowing skin up.

In 2009, I was already pretty hot, but now I’m hotter and I want people to see and give me compliments.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.