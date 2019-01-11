Nordstrom Knows You Need a Vacation Right Now

This weekend the weather gods have decided to unleash a snowstorm scheduled to hit much of the country, from “Denver to Washington, D.C.” according to CNN. Arctic weather can be fun if you’re prepared with hot chocolate and maybe a list of movies to binge, but by mid-January the novelty wears off and the desperation to escape kicks in. It seems as though the good people at Nordstrom already know that you’re frantically Googling flights to warm weather destinations: For the company’s next installment of their “Pop-In” series, Creative Projects VP Olivia Kim has curated a travel-themed selection of packing necessities.
The Pop-In will launch today, both online and in select locations across the country, with everything available until February 24. It’s a one-stop shop for packing essentials to get you prepped for that winter getaway, from chic travel pillows for long-haul plane rides to organizational pouches that take Kondo-ing to the next level. There are also some really great finds even the most discerning design snob will love, but if you’re starting from square one and simply need luggage, they’ve got that too. Nordstrom has partnered up with Away for a collection of suitcases in bold primary colors designed exclusively for the Pop-In. The suitcases will be available in four sizes, including large, medium, carry-on size, and a bigger carry-on for those who love to enthusiastically over-pack. Now go make your resort travel dreams a reality.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.