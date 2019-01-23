Nurse Arrested for Rape After Incapacitated Woman Gives Birth

Photo: Ross D Franklin/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nearly a month after a woman gave birth after having been in an incapacitated state for years, police have arrested a 36-year-old male nurse on suspicion of sexually assaulting and impregnating her.

Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse who was caring for the woman at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday on preliminary charges of sexual assault and vulnerable-adult abuse, CNN reports.

Phoenix police Sergeant Tommy Thompson said that Sutherland’s DNA “matched the baby” when crime lab technicians tested it.

Earlier this month, authorities launched a sexual-assault investigation when the 29-year-old woman, who had been a patient at the facility since she became incapacitated at age 3, gave birth. Though initial reports stated that the woman was in a vegetative state, her family attorney has since said that she has “significant intellectual disabilities,” and court documents obtained by People found that she suffers from quadriplegia, recurrent pneumonia, and a seizure disorder, and doesn’t have the capacity to make decisions or give consent. Police had obtained a search warrant for DNA samples from male staff members at Hacienda HealthCare, which they used to identify Sutherland.

According to ABC15, Sutherland had been working at the facility since 2011, and was one of the caretakers responsible for the woman at the time the incident occurred. He is expected to be charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

Days after the incident came to light, Hacienda HealthCare CEO, Bill Timmons, resigned, and earlier this week, two physicians who were responsible for the woman’s care are no longer providing services at the facility. (One physician resigned, while the other was suspended.)

Police are still asking anyone with further information to come forward as the facility faces an internal review, and authorities investigate whether Sutherland assaulted other victims in the facility.

