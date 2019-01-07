Everyone Wants to Be One of Olivia Colman’s ‘Bitches’

Olivia Colman at the Golden Globes. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday night was historic for many reasons — from Regina King’s remarkable pledge for gender parity in her work and Glenn Close’s call for women to find “personal fulfillment”, to everything relating to Sandra Oh (her emotional win, her moving explanation for agreeing to host the show, and of course, her adorable parents). Beyond that, the night will also be remembered as the moment many of us finally set important goals for our lives: We all just want to be one of Olivia Colman’s “bitches.”

During her acceptance speech for Best Actress - Comedy or Musical for The Favourite (in which she plays gout-ridden Queen Anne), Colman thanked her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the most charming and hilarious way possible. “… And my bitches, Emma and Rachel, thank-you,” Colman said, as the two women laughed at their table. “Every second of working with you girls was such a joy, so much fun. I was so sad when it finished.”

Almost immediately after, people took to social media to express their desire to also be one of Colman’s bitches — and vowed to carry that same energy throughout the rest of 2019.

My life's dream is to be one of Olivia Colman's bitches. #goals #Goldenglobes — Mo Ryan (@moryan) January 7, 2019

I believe that anyone who thanks "my bitches" in an acceptance speech is clearly one of my people. Come home, Olivia Colman. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 7, 2019

free idea: increase voter turnout for local elections by replacing "I Voted" sticker with the face of Olivia Colman captioned "My Bitches" — Katie Hasty (@katiehasty) January 7, 2019

Olivia Colman’s gout is one of her bitches. — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) January 7, 2019

olivia colman calling rachel weisz and emma stone her bitches is the energy i'm carrying into 2019 — discourse wallah (@krutika) January 7, 2019

Secreting: "Become one of Olivia Colman's bitches." — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 7, 2019

New life goal: be one of Olivia Colman's bitches#GoldenGlobes — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) January 7, 2019

Luckily, we’ll surely be seeing a lot more of Colman and her “bitches” during the rest of awards season (as she and The Favourite will likely be nominated for plenty of other awards). And after that’s over, she’ll eventually be back as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown (taking over the role from Claire Foy). So, that means there’s still plenty of time for us to try and achieve our goal.

