This $6 ‘Shot’ Is for Your Hair

If taking a shot this soon after New Year’s Eve doesn’t quite appeal to you, don’t worry. We’re talking about a different, good-for-you shot — no, not wheatgrass or celery juice. There’s a chance that your hair might need a little post-holiday TLC, and this Pantene Pro-V Intense Rescue Shot could be just what the hair doctor ordered.

Maybe your hair is a little down because it’s winter. Air drying your hair gets much trickier to do in this season, so your hair has probably been getting a lot more heat courtesy of blow-dryers. Plus, the air itself is sapped of moisture, which can signal dry, staticky hair. It could also be a little dull from being layered with a ton of different styling products.

Enter the Rescue Shot, which basically works as a more intensive conditioner. After shampooing and conditioning, you can apply it to your hair, focusing on the ends, and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing out. For the past eight years, this product has only been available in Brazil so this is the first time it’s been available stateside. It supposedly helps to prevent damage caused by styling, heat, and chemical treatment. It should also help reduce split ends and give dry hair a boost of moisture and shine. Your hair should feel immediately softer. Even if you’re participating in dry January, this is one shot you can still enjoy.

