Pantene’s New Spokesperson Is a Baby

Photo: P&G Japan Hair Care Communications

Just as 1994 was the year of “The Rachel,” 2019 may quickly become the year of “The Chanco.” Famous for over half her life, Baby Chanco, a 1-year-old from Japan whose hair the internet fell in love with last year, has done it again. From the crib to the camera, Baby Chanco — and her enviable dark-brown locks — is now the new face of Pantene.

Thanks to her mother Mami Kano’s genes and iPhone, Chanco has moved her fame from the minor leagues of Instagram success to the major leagues of driving a global brand’s sales. Chanco won this once-in-a-baby-lifetime opportunity after People wrote that she deserved her own Pantene ad last year. Clearly, Pantene agreed and, it would seem, immediately woke the infant up from her nap to shoot this campaign. Yoshiaki Okura, P&G Japan Hair Care associate brand director, told People, “We went straight to her mother because Chanco’s personality and special character matches our image for women we want to support.”

In the ad featuring her, Chanco and her perfect hair share space with Japanese television announcer Sato Kondo, who’s famous for her sleek gray hair.

Photo: P&G Japan Hair Care Communications

Usually, I don’t find myself jealous of babies, what with the diapers, total lack of power, and video monitor in the bedroom that feeds to directly to your parents. But if I woke up with Chanco’s hair, I wouldn’t be mad.

With over 300,000 followers and more lifetime success than I’ve seen in my 27 years, Baby Chanco is the hair queen we need that we of course do not deserve. Do you have any aww’s left? Check out the ad’s accompanying video titled “The Hairy Tale.”

Chanco, we salute you and look forward to all that you and your hair do next! And, please do not be afraid to share your beauty secrets with us once you learn to talk.