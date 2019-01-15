A Local Photographer’s Favorite Spots in San Francisco

Photo: Emily Scott

Photographer Emily Scott (@emthegem) and her family have been living in a suburb south of San Francisco for almost 11 years. Scott makes a point to go into the city any chance she gets. “I think that because I’ve never lived there, it always maintains a sense of wonder for me. The colors of the buildings, the amazing food and stylish restaurants, the numerous artisan coffee shops, and the many independent boutiques all inspire and enchant me.” Scroll down for photos of some of her favorite spots in San Francisco.

“The late great Anthony Bourdain said it best: ‘Anyone who doesn’t have a great time in San Francisco is pretty much dead to me.’ It’s honestly my favorite city in the world.”

“My dear friends recently opened Marigold in the outer Mission District, and besides being a home to their floral design business, it’s become a really cool hub for the creative community. They’ve hosted my vintage shop for a few pop-ups and they recently hosted a group of local makers for a holiday market. Next year they have plans to add a coffee shop in the back.”

“Whenever we have a free Saturday, we like to mosey through the Sunset — maybe with a coffee at Andytown Coffee Roasters on Lawton, shopping at the General Store, and then lunch at Hook Fish Co. Their poke burrito is life-changing.”

“If the kids aren’t totally wiped by then we’ll try to hit the SF Zoo. It’s a beautiful space with a huge playground and carousel. Our favorite animals to watch are the monkeys and the polar bears.”

“One of the most special things about San Francisco is that it’s home to so many of women-owned creative businesses. I’ve been lucky enough to watch Freda Salvador grow up and explode out of San Francisco and I take pride in being a part of the Freda community of women. Whenever I see another woman on the street wearing her Freda shoes we stop and chat.”

“The newly renovated SF MoMA is such a treat. I went by myself on my birthday and spent hours taking it all in. I especially love the Sight Glass Coffee as a spot to stop, relax, and watch the bunch of mini-movies on different artists that play while you eat.”

“I was shooting in the Haight with a friend of mine for work one day when I grabbed a quick pic of this peace sign covered in flowers. It’s been my most shared image on Instagram ever and I took it with my trusty iPhone.”

“Leo’s Oyster Bar has an amazing happy hour oyster bar and delicious cocktails and the space is stunning. Nearby our other favorites include Wayfair Tavern and Liho Liho Yacht club.”

“Whenever I make it out past the city to Napa or Sonoma, I always wonder why I don’t do it more often. This year I’ve had the chance to work with the owners at Sophie James Winery — they have a gorgeous property, delicious wine, and host some awesome events there.”