A Night (Almost Alone) With Warhol at the Whitney

Right now, with its Andy Warhol retrospective in full swing, the Whitney Museum is permanently crowded. But last night, some lucky young patrons of the arts got to have Warhol to themselves at the Whitney’s annual Art Party, hosted by the Whitney Contemporaries and Forty Five Ten. In addition to a dance floor, a performance by DJ KITTENS, and strawberry milkshakes (with sprinkles on the rim), the guests were treated to that very rare thing: a nearly empty New York City art museum.

Warhol himself probably would have appreciated all the people jockeying to get their best Instagram content surrounded by his work. He’d probably be most impressed that Poppy, who is essentially living performance art, was attending. (Ugh, Poppy would probably be in the Factory, wouldn’t she?) Upstairs it was hushed, while people took in the art. But downstairs, in the museum lobby, it was a party in full swing.

The Art Party was co-hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne, Kristen Cole, president of Forty Five Ten, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Hermès’s head of press and influence Michael Carl, and stylist Micaela Erlanger. Art-obsessed millennials and Gen Z-ers showed up in hats, sequined pantsuits, and tiger print. All the proceeds from the night benefit the Whitney’s education initiatives — so really, those milkshakes were for a good cause. See more photos below.

