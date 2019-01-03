Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Fed Up With All the Royal Drama

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on Christmas. Photo: UK Press Pool/Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the royal Christmas celebrations, there were nonstop rumors in the press about alleged infighting between the millennial members of the Firm, including reports of “tension” between Princes William and Harry, and claims that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton didn’t get along. But on Christmas day, the royals seemed to be in good spirits at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate — which is good timing, because the queen was reportedly sick of all the drama at that point.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the monarch really just wanted all the drama to end by the time the holidays came around. Luckily for Queen Elizabeth, a “source” claims that Kate and Meghan had put any animosity that may (or rather, may not) have existed between them aside and had a nice time together over Christmas. Per Us Weekly:

“She’d reached her limit with all the drama,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!”

The tiresome rumors around the duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge ranged from a claim that Kate allegedly cried at Princess Charlotte’s royal wedding dress fitting to a report that the women exchanged harsh words. In a rare move, the latter was publicly denied by Kensington Palace. But through it all, whether Kate and Meghan actually got along seemed to be secondary to the sheer cascade of reports the past few weeks — many of which appeared to be negatively slanted against Meghan, including that bizarre claim that she works too hard for royal aides to handle. (Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t a good work ethic … good?).

Us Weekly reports that, over Christmas, Kate and Meghan were able to work through their purported “issues” while they were both at Sandringham, as “being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other.” Of course, the Sun also claims the ladies ended up playing a friendly game of Scrabble over the holiday. (Who even has time to feud if you’re so busy getting along?!)

So much like the queen, we, too, were over all the drama. It’s just nice that both we and Queen Elizabeth were given the gift of royal familial peace for the holidays.

