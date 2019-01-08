Criminal Investigation Opened Against R. Kelly in Georgia

R. Kelly. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A criminal investigation has been opened against R. Kelly in Georgia, and it’s reportedly because of the interviews featured in the recent Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. Per TMZ’s sources, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has been reaching out to several women who dated the rapper and shared their harrowing and disturbing stories on the show, claims that ranged from sexual harassment to sexual abuse. One of these women includes Asante McGee, who earlier this week was doxed by Kelly’s fans when they created a public Facebook page in an attempt to discredit her, and other women’s, claims against Kelly. (The page has since been removed.) Additionally, the county’s investigators have been “flooded with calls” since the show premiered, although it’s unclear if these calls are from new or previously known accusers.

Kelly has yet to offer a comment on Lifetime’s docuseries, and this week’s biggest bombshell about the rapper perhaps doesn’t even stem from the small screen: Don Russell, Kelly’s long-standing manager, reportedly has a history of threatening and intimidating people connected to his client’s alleged victims, and even the alleged victims themselves. This comes after the Blast obtained a police report filed by Joycelyn Savage, who claims to have suffered from Kelly’s abuse while she lived with him. Days before Surviving R. Kelly premiered, Russell allegedly called Savage’s father and said if their family continued to publicly speak about the rapper in a negative way, he would “ruin him, his reputation, businesses, and family, because it would show him a liar.” That case is also being investigated.