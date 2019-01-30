Mrs. Maisel Actress Rachel Brosnahan Honors Her Aunt Kate Spade

Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

You may know actress Rachel Brosnahan for her stylish role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But perhaps lesser known is the fact that Brosnahan has good taste in her blood. She is the niece of designer Kate Spade, who tragically took her own life last summer.

Family was an important part of Spade’s business. In 2016, she co-founded an accessories label called Frances Valentine with her husband, Andy Spade, and her best friend, Elyce Arons. After her passing, the two decided that Brosnahan would be an appropriate face for the brand’s spring 2019 campaign.

“In the wake of Katy’s passing, my family and I were so overwhelmed and encouraged by the love and support we received from those who were touched by Katy’s work, many of whom were strangers from around the world,” Brosnahan told People magazine in an interview. “When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive. This [campaign] felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to.”

Spade likely would have appreciated the exuberant costumes Brosnahan wears on Mrs. Maisel, so much so that Spade and Arons named a Frances Valentine handbag after her character’s nickname, “Midge.”

You can see all the colorful accessories in the campaign here.

