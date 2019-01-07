What Happens When You Try to Talk to Your Crush at the Golden Globes

Rami Malek. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rami Malek may now be a Golden Globe-winning actor, but as he demonstrated last night, that doesn’t save you from the awkwardness of trying to get the attention of one of Hollywood’s most powerful women.

Just after he won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek rushed onstage again when the movie won Best Picture — albeit a little later than the rest of the cast and crew, leaving him in the dust when he tried to talk to Nicole Kidman, presenter of the award and all-around goddess.

After a brief nod and bow toward the audience, Malek reached his hands out to Kidman — presumably to go in for a hug or to talk to her — a move that she fully did not notice, leaving him grasping for air. (To be fair, it’s probably hard to see anyone else in your line of vision when you’re Nicole Kidman and you’re that tall.)

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby Cadabby (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019

To his credit, he played it off pretty well. He went to put his hand on her side and join everyone else, dreams dejected.

Still, the image of his small bow and outstretched hands is etched into my mind forever.

Getting ignored by a crush has happened to the best of us, though few of us will know the pain of being (inadvertently) rejected on live television in front of millions of people. At least Bohemian Rhapsody won some awards?