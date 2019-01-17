Report: Rihanna Is Launching a Luxury Line

Rihanna. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

A makeup line, a lingerie collection, and a music career most singers can only dream of isn’t enough to satisfy our desire for Rihanna. So there’s possibly more coming. WWD reported that according to multiple unnamed sources, Rihanna is looking to make a luxury line with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy — the conglomerate that owns Marc Jacobs, Dior, and Givenchy (and many others). It’ll be the first brand under LVMH that’s launched from scratch since 1987 and Christian Lacroix.

Some employees have already been plucked from Louis Vuitton and Celine to start Rihanna’s line, according to WWD. Launch TBD, and Rihanna hasn’t confirmed or denied the report yet. However, she may have already give us a look at her designs. She wore a pair of sunglasses emblazoned with “FENTY” out in Manhattan.

There’s quite literally no other celebrity I’d trust to make a luxury line. It’s fun just to speculate about what she’d make. Her own diamond miters? Flask bracelets? Giant tulle dresses? The options are endless.