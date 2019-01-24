The Face Oil That’s Saving My Dry Winter Skin

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

It’s winter and everyone’s skin is parched. I received no less than four panicked texts from friends over the arctic weekend asking how they should add even more moisture to their already pretty moisturizing routines.

I’ve learned there are two solid ways to avoiding dry winter skin. The first: Nourish your skin from the inside by drinking water, and getting a humidifier. But if you want a quicker fix that doesn’t involve pounding fish-oil vitamins, consider an oil.

A good face oil to try out is this serum from little-known brand Lina Hanson. I was introduced to it by Copenhagen’s best hairdresser, Cim Mahony, whose wife Lotte is a natural beauty guru with a hygge touch, the kind who offers you bread for breakfast and doesn’t make you feel guilty like Gwyneth. They sell the serum at their salon, where it’s quickly become a customer favorite among Danish girls who have perfect highlights (it’s an editor favorite too).

If you’ve ever wanted to try the allegedly miracle-working oil Vintner’s Daughter but balked at the price, this is a more affordable alternative. Like Vintner’s Daughter, it’s made up of a silky blend of moisturizing oils (Vintner’s has 22, Lina Hanson’s has 17) including argan, baobab, marula, and camellia.

Some face oils are so thick and unctuous that putting them on your skin feels like you’re coating it in a layer of grease. But despite its many ingredients, this oil feels elegant and smooth, and rubbing it in makes your skin soft and velvety. Although it’s a serum, I like using it as the last step in my skin-care routine because it feels like I’m adding a protective sealant, trapping in the moisture from all my previous skin-care steps.

Best of all, it looks particularly beautiful under liquid foundation as a base, making my face look extra glowy without causing my makeup to slide off. If you want your skin to look radiant, rather than half-heartedly dewy, this is the way to go.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.