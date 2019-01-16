A Retinol Frank Ocean Would Approve Of

As a kid, I was teased for having “chicken skin” — also known as keratosis pilaris, those little under-the-skin bumps which aren’t pimples or zits. For me, it showed up on my face, arms and my cheeks. Motivated by the reminder of kids’s cruelty, I have tried more products than I can count in the quest for smooth skin. Over the years, I scrubbed my whole body with St. Ives, slathered Amlactin on my biceps, and even covered one arm in a sleeve tattoo that at least served as distraction. I have tried prescription and over-the-counter strength retinols, AHAs, BHAs, Glossier’s Solution, and so much salicylic acid that it’s a wonder I have any skin left. Simply put, I know my way around an acid and when it works and doesn’t.
It is with this extensive background that I felt uniquely qualified to test out Sunday Riley’s new A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum, which boasts a 6.5 percent blend of retinoids and related extracts (the retinoid concentration is pretty strong, consider that the Ordinary’s retinoid is at 2 percent). Like most retinols, it pumps out in an off-yellow liquid and absorbs quickly into the skin; during application, I was often worried two pumps wouldn’t deliver enough product to my skin, so I opted for three.
After a few weeks’s use, my skin definitely seemed smoother, and the zits that usually crop up above my eyebrows hadn’t made as significant an appearance since I began using the serum regularly. Nightly use seemed to exacerbate a few dry patches on my forehead, but that might also be due to the winter cold and my aversion to wearing hats. But I’m a person who thinks dryness is the lesser of two evils (did I mention those kids in the fourth grade were really mean?)
If you made a resolution to listen to Frank Ocean and “throw a retinol on” at night, this is a good place to start. My skin is also prone to redness so I often have to mitigate my obsessive exfoliation with a heck of a lot of moisture. Be sure to slather a hefty sleeping mask on top, and plug in the humidifier. Oh, and use a sunscreen during the day, to protect your newly exfoliated skin. May I suggest Unsun, the brand developed by Frank’s mom?