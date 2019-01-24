Elegant, Colorful Dresses That Aren’t Just Pretty

Photo: Courtesy of The Outnet

The snowstorms and rainstorms currently sweeping the country have many people dreaming of warmer weather and outfits that don’t involve puffer coats. And those outfits would be a lot better if they also support a great cause. We are currently daydreaming about Roksanda’s latest special capsule collection with The Outnet, which benefits the young girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo through the nonprofit Malaika.

A percentage of each piece sold goes to the charity, which runs a school, community center, and nine wells in a Congolese town. It was founded by Congolese model and humanitarian Noëlla Coursaris Musunka. She described the collaboration between The Outnet, Roksanda, and Malaika as a “perfect fit.”

Roksanda is known for its artsy and sculptural designs. The designs pair extremely well with modern art. But the art featured in the campaign was extra special as it was submitted by some of the students at the school run by Malaika. All the clothes are available now on The Outnet, starting at $340.

