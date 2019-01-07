Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

After 25 years of perfect attendance, Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be missing her first day of argument on Monday.

Per a court spokesperson, the 85-year-old justice will not be on the bench to hear arguments or ask questions involving a case about warning labels on pharmaceuticals, and will instead be be working from home “on the basis of briefs, filings and transcripts,” they told CNBC. While the spokesperson did not make explicit the reason for this decision, the justice has endured a series of health-related complications in the past few months: first, a fall in November that left her with three fractured ribs, and then a surgical procedure last month to remove two cancerous growths from her left lung.

Since she was appointed to the bench by President Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg has suffered several serious health issues. In the late 1990s, she battled colorectal cancer; in 2009, pancreatic cancer; and in 2014, she underwent a heart procedure. However, this is the first time she has missed an argument for any reason, excluding recusal. According to CNBC, it is unclear when Ginsburg will return to the bench.

The justice’s health has been of major public concern over the past few months. With President Trump’s nomination of accused sexual assaulter Brett Kavanaugh last year, the Supreme court is divided 5-4 between Republicans and Democrats. Were Ginsburg to retire, President Trump would almost certainly appoint her successor to the Supreme Court — a prospect that is extremely concerning, given the last justice he nominated was an accused sexual assaulter.

