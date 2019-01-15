Pictures From Trump’s Fast-Food Feast, Ranked by Sadness

It’s grim, folks. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Getty Images

Last night, as you have no doubt already heard, President Trump welcomed members of the Clemson University football team to the White House to celebrate their victory over the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide in the national championship. The team and Clemson staff were greeted with a massive feast comprised completely of pre-packaged food from Burger King, Wendy’s, and Trump’s all-time favorite restaurant, McDonald’s.

The feast, as it were, was the ultimate expression of Trump’s time in Washington, and of the ongoing government shutdown, which put the White House kitchen out of commission, hence the fast-food feast. As the Washington Post reported, one Clemson player could at one point be overheard saying, “I thought it was a joke.” Here’s a ranking, from “a little depressing” to “extremely sad,” of the most epic emotional meal in modern political history.

No. 6

This is why people don’t typically eat fast food for dinner. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

No. 5

It’s always suspicious when the best thing you can say about a burger is that it is made entirely of beef. Nice napkins, though. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

No. 4

Typically these sterling silver trays are used to serve dignitaries and diplomats. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

No. 3

We’re not sure if this is a worse look for the White House or Burger King. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Getty Images

No. 2

It’s even sadder that Trump tried to make the fries look fancy. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

No. 1