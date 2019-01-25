friday sales

32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Prada to Pendleton

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

A few things we noticed while scouring the sales bins: Now’s a good time to buy holiday beauty sets (which are already good deals to begin with, and even better ones when on sale), super-discounted Prada socks, as well as out-of-season Birkenstocks and in-season slippers. Behold, the best of the best of the internet’s discounts, below.

Sunday Riley 3-Pc. Glow. Repair. Repeat. Kit
$35 at Macy’s
$35 (was $59, now 41% off)

Dip your toe into the world of cult-y skin-care line Sunday Riley with this super-discounted holiday gift box featuring Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and C.E.O. C + E antiOXIDANT Protect + Repair Moisturizer.

Keds Scout Lace-Up Booties
$60 at Macy’s
$60 (was $70, now 14% off)

These waterproof Keds boots have been targeting us on Instagram for the past few months … and it’s working.

Spanx Thinstincts Convertible Slip
$23 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$23 (was $78, now 71% off)

For keeping things together in 2019.

Le Creuset Salt Mill
$14 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$14 (was $38, now 63% off)

We rarely see Le Creuset this heavily discounted.

Frye 8R Harness Boot
$200 at Urban Outfitters
$200 (was $298, now 33% off)

These classic Frye Harness boots are not often on sale.

Adidas Velvet Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
$50 at Urban Outfitters
$50 (was $70, now 29% off)

This cropped velvet Adidas sweatshirt would look great with some high-waisted, cropped, flared pants.

Nike Air Sherpa Fleece Jogger Pant
$100 at Urban Outfitters
$100 (was $120, now 17% off)

The teddy coat, but in pants form.

MEMPHIS Milano Quadro Tote
$24 at Nordstrom
$24 (was $40, now 40% off)

An official Memphis Milano tote.

Hopp Collared Mule
$95 at Hopp
$95 (was $215, now 56% off)

Writer Molly Young’s favorite comfy slides are on sale as part of Hopp’s warehouse sale.

Boscia Good Clean Fun - Powered by Plants Skin Kit
$29 at Dermstore
$29 (was $39, now 26% off)

Another on-sale holiday gift set: a trio of skin creams and serums from Boscia, including their best-selling “cactus water” moisturizer, which Strat writer Lori Keong says is one of her favorite face creams.

Comme des Garcons Marvellous Zip Pouch
$93 at La Garçonne
$93 (was $186, now 50% off)

A CDG zip pouch that can double as a clutch.

Brita Monterey Water Filter Pitcher, 10-Cup
$30 at Amazon
$30 (was $40, now 25% off)

A Brita water filter in a very on-trend shade of bluish green.

Coach Oversized Signature Muffler With Hood
$148 at Coach
$148 (was $295, now 50% off)

We didn’t know we needed a muffler till we stumbled on this one, which features both a hood and pockets.

Finisterre Cirrus Jacket
$125 at Huckberry
$125 (was $225, now 44% off)

This men’s jacket from Finisterre is very Frank Ocean at the Louis Vuitton show.

Penfield Schoening Jacket
$90 at Huckberry
$90 (was $240, now 63% off)

A cozy, fuzzy fleece from Penfield that’s also on sale in a camel-y “breen.”

Ace & Jig Farrah Checked Cotton Blouse
$106 at MatchesFashion
$106 (was $265, now 60% off)

A flouncy Ace & Jig top featuring the Brooklyn–based brand’s signature black embroidered stripes.

with code: extra20
Batsheva Vine-print Ruffled Cotton Blouse
$108 at MatchesFashion
$108 (was $225, now 52% off)

A blouse from Batsheva, maker of cool-girl Little House on the Prairie garb.

with code: extra20
M.i.h. Jeans Mimi Corduroy Jeans
$137 at MatchesFashion
$137 (was $285, now 52% off)

A pair of wide-wale, high-waisted corduroys inspired by folk singer Mimi Fariña.

with code: extra20
M.i.h. Jeans Blake Striped Cotton-blend Top
$90 at MatchesFashion
$90 (was $225, now 60% off)

It’s really not the season, but this is too cute not to include.

with code: extra20
Smythson Panama Leather Passport Holder
$60 at MatchesFashion
$60 (was $150, now 60% off)

A classy silver joint from Smythson for holding your passport.

with code: extra20
Prada Logo Socks
$68 at MatchesFashion
$68 (was $170, now 60% off)

These Prada socks are a little bit ridiculous … but also kind of amazing.

with code: extra20
Prada Two-Tone Cotton Socks
$30 at Mr Porter
$30 (was $100, now 70% off)

An even cheaper pair of Prada socks!

Best Made Company Cotton Ventile Baseball Cap
$28 at Mr Porter
$28 (was $70, now 60% off)

This red cotton cap from Best Made Company could make a sweet Valentine’s Day gift.

Tom Dixon Cube Brushed Silver-Tone Desk Tidy
$38 at Mr Porter
$38 (was $95, now 60% off)

A “desk tidy” from Tom Dixon for keeping your pens and paper clips in order.

Miu Miu Appliquéd Gingham Canvas Pouch
$94 at Net-A-Porter
$94 (was $235, now 60% off)

A selection of on-sale items at Net-a-Porter are an extra 20 percent off, including this jaunty Miu Miu pouch.

J.Crew Denim Wrap Jacket
$44 at Net-A-Porter
$44 (was $110, now 60% off)

Same deal with this handsome denim wrap jacket.

Hanky Panky Spot On Chiffon Bralette
$27 at Nordstrom Rack
$27 (was $56, now 52% off)

A dainty-dot-adorned bralette from Hanky Panky.

Pendleton Virginia City Jacket
$100 at Nordstrom Rack
$100 (was $185, now 46% off)

A step-up-from-a-Carhartt jacket from Pendleton.

Minnetonka Sheepskin Hardsole Moccasin
$54 at Urban Outfitters
$54 (was $68, now 21% off)

These cozy men’s Minnetonka slippers have a hard sole, so you can run out and get the paper or bring the dog in without fear of damaging them.

Birkenstock Madrid Waterproof Slide Sandal
$20 at Nordstrom Rack
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

You’ll have to wait a few months to wear them, but these Birks rarely go on sale, so snatch ’em up now.

Skip Hop Origami Diaper Bag
$33 at Nordstrom Rack
$33 (was $65, now 49% off)

This Skip Hop diaper bag has a removable diaper changing pad plus a zillion pockets.

Missoni Home Striped Cotton Bath & Hand Towel Set
$60 at Saks Off Fifth
$60 (was $110, now 45% off)

Some Missoni for the bathroom.

