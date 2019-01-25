32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Prada to Pendleton

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
A few things we noticed while scouring the sales bins: Now’s a good time to buy holiday beauty sets (which are already good deals to begin with, and even better ones when on sale), super-discounted Prada socks, as well as out-of-season Birkenstocks and in-season slippers. Behold, the best of the best of the internet’s discounts, below.
Sunday Riley 3-Pc. Glow. Repair. Repeat. Kit
$35
at Macy’s
Dip your toe into the world of cult-y
skin-care line Sunday Riley with this super-discounted holiday gift box featuring Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and C.E.O. C + E antiOXIDANT Protect + Repair Moisturizer.
Keds Scout Lace-Up Booties
$60
at Macy’s
These waterproof Keds
boots have been targeting us on Instagram for the past few months … and it’s working.
Spanx Thinstincts Convertible Slip
$23
at Saks Fifth Avenue
For keeping things together in 2019.
Le Creuset Salt Mill
$14
at Saks Fifth Avenue
We rarely see Le Creuset this heavily discounted.
Frye 8R Harness Boot
$200
at Urban Outfitters
These classic Frye Harness boots are not often on sale.
Adidas Velvet Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
$50
at Urban Outfitters
This cropped velvet Adidas sweatshirt would look great with some high-waisted, cropped, flared pants.
Nike Air Sherpa Fleece Jogger Pant
$100
at Urban Outfitters
MEMPHIS Milano Quadro Tote
$24
at Nordstrom
Hopp Collared Mule
$95
at Hopp
Boscia Good Clean Fun - Powered by Plants Skin Kit
$29
at Dermstore
Another on-sale holiday gift set: a trio of skin creams and serums from Boscia, including their best-selling “cactus water” moisturizer, which Strat writer Lori Keong
says is one of her favorite face creams.
Comme des Garcons Marvellous Zip Pouch
$93
at La Garçonne
A CDG zip pouch that can double as a clutch.
Brita Monterey Water Filter Pitcher, 10-Cup
$30
at Amazon
A Brita water filter in a very on-trend shade of bluish green.
Coach Oversized Signature Muffler With Hood
$148
at Coach
We didn’t know we needed a muffler till we stumbled on this one, which features both a hood and pockets.
Finisterre Cirrus Jacket
$125
at Huckberry
Penfield Schoening Jacket
$90
at Huckberry
A cozy, fuzzy fleece from Penfield that’s also on sale in a camel-y “breen.”
Ace & Jig Farrah Checked Cotton Blouse
$106
at MatchesFashion
A flouncy Ace & Jig top featuring the Brooklyn–based brand’s signature black embroidered stripes.
Batsheva Vine-print Ruffled Cotton Blouse
$108
at MatchesFashion
A blouse from
Batsheva, maker of cool-girl Little House on the Prairie garb.
M.i.h. Jeans Mimi Corduroy Jeans
$137
at MatchesFashion
A pair of wide-wale, high-waisted corduroys inspired by folk singer Mimi Fariña.
M.i.h. Jeans Blake Striped Cotton-blend Top
$90
at MatchesFashion
It’s really not the season, but this is too cute not to include.
Smythson Panama Leather Passport Holder
$60
at MatchesFashion
A classy silver joint from Smythson for holding your passport.
Prada Logo Socks
$68
at MatchesFashion
These Prada socks are a little bit ridiculous … but also kind of amazing.
Prada Two-Tone Cotton Socks
$30
at Mr Porter
An even cheaper pair of Prada socks!
Best Made Company Cotton Ventile Baseball Cap
$28
at Mr Porter
Tom Dixon Cube Brushed Silver-Tone Desk Tidy
$38
at Mr Porter
A “
desk tidy” from Tom Dixon for keeping your pens and paper clips in order.
Miu Miu Appliquéd Gingham Canvas Pouch
$94
at Net-A-Porter
A selection of on-sale items at Net-a-Porter are an extra 20 percent off, including this jaunty Miu Miu pouch.
J.Crew Denim Wrap Jacket
$44
at Net-A-Porter
Same deal with this handsome denim wrap jacket.
Hanky Panky Spot On Chiffon Bralette
$27
at Nordstrom Rack
A dainty-dot-adorned bralette from Hanky Panky.
Pendleton Virginia City Jacket
$100
at Nordstrom Rack
A step-up-from-a-Carhartt jacket from Pendleton.
Minnetonka Sheepskin Hardsole Moccasin
$54
at Urban Outfitters
These cozy men’s Minnetonka
slippers have a hard sole, so you can run out and get the paper or bring the dog in without fear of damaging them.
Birkenstock Madrid Waterproof Slide Sandal
$20
at Nordstrom Rack
You’ll have to wait a few months to wear them, but these
Birks rarely go on sale, so snatch ’em up now.
Skip Hop Origami Diaper Bag
$33
at Nordstrom Rack
This Skip Hop
diaper bag has a removable diaper changing pad plus a zillion pockets.
Missoni Home Striped Cotton Bath & Hand Towel Set
$60
at Saks Off Fifth
