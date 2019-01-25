32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Prada to Pendleton

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

A few things we noticed while scouring the sales bins: Now’s a good time to buy holiday beauty sets (which are already good deals to begin with, and even better ones when on sale), super-discounted Prada socks, as well as out-of-season Birkenstocks and in-season slippers. Behold, the best of the best of the internet’s discounts, below.

$35 at Macy’s Sunday Riley 3-Pc. Glow. Repair. Repeat. Kit $35 (was $59, now 41% off) Dip your toe into the world of cult-y skin-care line Sunday Riley with this super-discounted holiday gift box featuring Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and C.E.O. C + E antiOXIDANT Protect + Repair Moisturizer. $35 at Macy’s Buy

$60 at Macy’s Keds Scout Lace-Up Booties $60 (was $70, now 14% off) These waterproof Keds boots have been targeting us on Instagram for the past few months … and it’s working. $60 at Macy’s Buy

$23 at Saks Fifth Avenue Spanx Thinstincts Convertible Slip $23 (was $78, now 71% off) For keeping things together in 2019. $23 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$14 at Saks Fifth Avenue Le Creuset Salt Mill $14 (was $38, now 63% off) We rarely see Le Creuset this heavily discounted. $14 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$200 at Urban Outfitters Frye 8R Harness Boot $200 (was $298, now 33% off) These classic Frye Harness boots are not often on sale. $200 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$50 at Urban Outfitters Adidas Velvet Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt $50 (was $70, now 29% off) This cropped velvet Adidas sweatshirt would look great with some high-waisted, cropped, flared pants. $50 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$29 at Dermstore Boscia Good Clean Fun - Powered by Plants Skin Kit $29 (was $39, now 26% off) Another on-sale holiday gift set: a trio of skin creams and serums from Boscia, including their best-selling “cactus water” moisturizer, which Strat writer Lori Keong says is one of her favorite face creams. $29 at Dermstore Buy

$93 at La Garçonne Comme des Garcons Marvellous Zip Pouch $93 (was $186, now 50% off) A CDG zip pouch that can double as a clutch. $93 at La Garçonne Buy

$30 at Amazon Brita Monterey Water Filter Pitcher, 10-Cup $30 (was $40, now 25% off) A Brita water filter in a very on-trend shade of bluish green. $30 at Amazon Buy

$148 at Coach Coach Oversized Signature Muffler With Hood $148 (was $295, now 50% off) We didn’t know we needed a muffler till we stumbled on this one, which features both a hood and pockets. $148 at Coach Buy

$90 at Huckberry Penfield Schoening Jacket $90 (was $240, now 63% off) A cozy, fuzzy fleece from Penfield that’s also on sale in a camel-y “breen.” $90 at Huckberry Buy

$106 at MatchesFashion Ace & Jig Farrah Checked Cotton Blouse $106 (was $265, now 60% off) A flouncy Ace & Jig top featuring the Brooklyn–based brand’s signature black embroidered stripes. $106 at MatchesFashion Buy with code: extra20

$108 at MatchesFashion Batsheva Vine-print Ruffled Cotton Blouse $108 (was $225, now 52% off) A blouse from Batsheva, maker of cool-girl Little House on the Prairie garb. $108 at MatchesFashion Buy with code: extra20

$137 at MatchesFashion M.i.h. Jeans Mimi Corduroy Jeans $137 (was $285, now 52% off) A pair of wide-wale, high-waisted corduroys inspired by folk singer Mimi Fariña. $137 at MatchesFashion Buy with code: extra20

$90 at MatchesFashion M.i.h. Jeans Blake Striped Cotton-blend Top $90 (was $225, now 60% off) It’s really not the season, but this is too cute not to include. $90 at MatchesFashion Buy with code: extra20

$60 at MatchesFashion Smythson Panama Leather Passport Holder $60 (was $150, now 60% off) A classy silver joint from Smythson for holding your passport. $60 at MatchesFashion Buy with code: extra20

$68 at MatchesFashion Prada Logo Socks $68 (was $170, now 60% off) These Prada socks are a little bit ridiculous … but also kind of amazing. $68 at MatchesFashion Buy with code: extra20

$30 at Mr Porter Prada Two-Tone Cotton Socks $30 (was $100, now 70% off) An even cheaper pair of Prada socks! $30 at Mr Porter Buy

$38 at Mr Porter Tom Dixon Cube Brushed Silver-Tone Desk Tidy $38 (was $95, now 60% off) A “desk tidy” from Tom Dixon for keeping your pens and paper clips in order. $38 at Mr Porter Buy

$94 at Net-A-Porter Miu Miu Appliquéd Gingham Canvas Pouch $94 (was $235, now 60% off) A selection of on-sale items at Net-a-Porter are an extra 20 percent off, including this jaunty Miu Miu pouch. $94 at Net-A-Porter Buy

$44 at Net-A-Porter J.Crew Denim Wrap Jacket $44 (was $110, now 60% off) Same deal with this handsome denim wrap jacket. $44 at Net-A-Porter Buy

$27 at Nordstrom Rack Hanky Panky Spot On Chiffon Bralette $27 (was $56, now 52% off) A dainty-dot-adorned bralette from Hanky Panky. $27 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$54 at Urban Outfitters Minnetonka Sheepskin Hardsole Moccasin $54 (was $68, now 21% off) These cozy men’s Minnetonka slippers have a hard sole, so you can run out and get the paper or bring the dog in without fear of damaging them. $54 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$20 at Nordstrom Rack Birkenstock Madrid Waterproof Slide Sandal $20 (was $30, now 33% off) You’ll have to wait a few months to wear them, but these Birks rarely go on sale, so snatch ’em up now. $20 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$33 at Nordstrom Rack Skip Hop Origami Diaper Bag $33 (was $65, now 49% off) This Skip Hop diaper bag has a removable diaper changing pad plus a zillion pockets. $33 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.