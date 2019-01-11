41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to Off-White

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
The post-holiday
sales are getting better and better by the week. So return all the gifts you don’t want and pick up some half-off Nike Air Maxes, an Off-White “wallet,” some comfy Champion sweatpants, and a $2 scrunchie-bow.
See By Chloé City Tailored Cotton Trousers
$144
at Matches Fashion
Some very work-appropriate See by Chloé slacks.
Vetements Logo-intarsia Socks
$36
at Matches Fashion
If you think paying $36 for a pair of Vetements socks is insane, imagine paying $120!
Self-Portrait Pleated Floral-print Midi Dress
$184
at Matches Fashion
A multitiered Self-Portrait dress in a red, wintry floral.
Isabel Marant Étoile Orem Plaid Puff-sleeve Shirt
$99
at Matches Fashion
A sweet, poofy Isabel Marant blouse.
Staud Phoebe Corduroy Mini Skirt
$93
at Matches Fashion
This corduroy miniskirt would look cool with some white tights.
Staud Bissett Leather Bucket Bag
$210
at Matches Fashion
Also from Staud: A bucket bag in preppy pink and green.
BLANKNYC Faux Fur Jacket
$89
at Nordstrom
Frame Denim Belted Quilted Denim Jacket
$158
at Moda Operandi
We’ve never met a quilted denim jacket we didn’t immediately covet.
Castañer Rosme Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Espadrilles
$80
at Moda Operandi
It might feel a little ridiculous to be buying espadrilles in January, but surely less so when they’re 60 percent off. Also, “winter espadrilles” is maybe a contradiction in terms, but if ever there was a pair, this is it.
Sea 3/4 Sleeve Ruched Midi Dress
$158
at Moda Operandi
We like how this flouncy Sea dress looks paired with tall boots.
VEJA Bastille Two-Tone Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers
$98
at Moda Operandi
Nike Air Max 1 SI
$89
at Bandier
On-sale Nike Air Max, exhibit A.
Nike Air Max 95
$85
at Net-a-Porter
And on-sale Nike Air Max, exhibit B.
Clarks Kids’ Nubuck Wallabee Boots
$38
at Barneys
These lil’-kid Wallabees are too much!
Repetto Rose Suede Mary Jane Pumps
$127
at Barneys
A winter wedding shoe if we’ve ever seen one.
Champion Premium Reverse Weave Rib Cuff Pants
$60
at Shopbop
These Champion
sweatpants are also available — and on sale — in pink and green.
Photo: 18-08-22 addazmora AM2 B4 robstebler W
3x1 Sharon Overalls
$195
at Shopbop
These stretchy, cross-back overalls appear to be very butt-flattering.
RE/DONE Cropped Puffer
$405
at Shopbop
This puffer was made in collaboration with Ukrainian puffer line Ienki Ienki.
Khaite Vanessa High Rise Straight Jean
$96
at The Line
According to the description, these
high-waisted Khaite jeans are “crafted of Japanese cotton denim, with a touch of stretch for a sleek fit.”
Skultuna Via Fondazza Vase
$82
at The Line
Free People Dynomite In Denim Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
$62
at Macy’s
The rich blue hue of this stretchy denim shirt-dress is appealing.
Free People Joanie Printed Corduroy Mini Skirt
$16
at Macy’s
And the price — 16 bucks! — of this corduroy miniskirt is appealing, too. As is the gentle geometric pattern.
Hurley Juniors’ Fleece Wrap Kimono Jacket
$48
at Macy’s
How clever! This kimono jacket can convert to a cropped coat via its zippered hem.
Safavieh Multi-Blocks Throw Pillow
$24
at Saks Off Fifth
This throw
pillow looks a lot more expensive (and Danish) than it actually is.
UGG Classic Short II
$110
at Zappos
We’d never considered the possibility of bright red
Uggs … until now.
Shoe The Bear Tenzing Leather Hiker Boots
$143
at East Dane
Carhartt WIP Tony Button Up Shirt in Wax
$89
at Need Supply Co.
A white Carhartt WIP button-down that’s very Greenpoint-art-handler.
Barbour Leather Faux Fur Trim Gloves
$35
at Nordstrom Rack
Calling all big-handed gentlemen: there’s only size large left. Since supply’s low,
here’s another pair of (yellow!) men’s gloves from Nordstrom Rack that we really like.
A.P.C. Pocket crew-neck cotton T-shirt
$42
at Matches Fashion
On-sale pocket crewneck tee, exhibit A.
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
$13
at Mr Porter
On-sale pocket crewneck tee, exhibit B.
Off-White Printed Leather Zip-Around Wallet
$189
at Mr Porter
A “wallet” — courtesy of Off-White’s Virgil Abloh — that we found in the men’s department, but it could work for a lady, too.
Cherries Bath Mat
$20
at Urban Outfitters
Darling Draped Patterned Bow Scrunchie
$2
at Urban Outfitters
Or a delightful $2 bow-scrunchie combo.
Chakrubs The Original Jade
$120
at Urban Outfitters
This right here is a jade … dildo.
Ettie Lamp Ensemble
$90
at Anthropologie
This cheerful
table lamp is an extra 50 percent off its sale price through the weekend.
Baggu Standard Tote Bag
$63
at Anthropologie
Caroline Kaufman x Anthropologie Oversized Fairbanks Scarf
$40
at Anthropologie
And this cozy, oversize, stripy scarf.
Louis Sherry Truffle Box
$6
at Saks of Fifth
Forget the candy — this Louis Sherry tin makes a great jewelry box.
Sferra Bello Tub Mat
$26
at Saks Fifth Avenue
If cherries aren’t quite your thing — a more traditional bath mat from luxury linens line Sferra.
Kaws x Sesame Street Sweatshirt
$25
at Uniqlo
There is something so dainty about those little floating Sesame Street heads.
Uniqlo x Alexander Wang Women’s Heattech Ribbed Leggings
$15
at Uniqlo
Heattech season is upon us. Warm up those gams with these leggings by Uniqlo in collaboration
with Alexander Wang.
