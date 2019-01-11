friday sales

41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to Off-White

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

The post-holiday sales are getting better and better by the week. So return all the gifts you don’t want and pick up some half-off Nike Air Maxes, an Off-White “wallet,” some comfy Champion sweatpants, and a $2 scrunchie-bow.

See By Chloé City Tailored Cotton Trousers
$144 at Matches Fashion
$144 (was $360, now 60% off)

Some very work-appropriate See by Chloé slacks.

$144 at Matches Fashion
Vetements Logo-intarsia Socks
$36 at Matches Fashion
$36 (was $120, now 70% off)

If you think paying $36 for a pair of Vetements socks is insane, imagine paying $120!

$36 at Matches Fashion
Self-Portrait Pleated Floral-print Midi Dress
$184 at Matches Fashion
$184 (was $460, now 60% off)

A multitiered Self-Portrait dress in a red, wintry floral.

$184 at Matches Fashion
Isabel Marant Étoile Orem Plaid Puff-sleeve Shirt
$99 at Matches Fashion
$99 (was $330, now 70% off)

A sweet, poofy Isabel Marant blouse.

$99 at Matches Fashion
Staud Phoebe Corduroy Mini Skirt
$93 at Matches Fashion
$93 (was $155, now 40% off)

This corduroy miniskirt would look cool with some white tights.

$93 at Matches Fashion
Staud Bissett Leather Bucket Bag
$210 at Matches Fashion
$210 (was $350, now 40% off)

Also from Staud: A bucket bag in preppy pink and green.

$210 at Matches Fashion
BLANKNYC Faux Fur Jacket
$89 at Nordstrom
$89 (was $148, now 40% off)

The faux-leather trim gives this faux-fur coat a little bit of a “harder” edge.

$89 at Nordstrom
Frame Denim Belted Quilted Denim Jacket
$158 at Moda Operandi
$158 (was $395, now 60% off)

We’ve never met a quilted denim jacket we didn’t immediately covet.

$158 at Moda Operandi
Castañer Rosme Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Espadrilles
$80 at Moda Operandi
$80 (was $200, now 60% off)

It might feel a little ridiculous to be buying espadrilles in January, but surely less so when they’re 60 percent off. Also, “winter espadrilles” is maybe a contradiction in terms, but if ever there was a pair, this is it.

$80 at Moda Operandi
Sea 3/4 Sleeve Ruched Midi Dress
$158 at Moda Operandi
$158 (was $525, now 70% off)

We like how this flouncy Sea dress looks paired with tall boots.

$158 at Moda Operandi
VEJA Bastille Two-Tone Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers
$98 at Moda Operandi
$98 (was $195, now 50% off)

Some Veja sneaks in millennial mustard.

$98 at Moda Operandi
Nike Air Max 1 SI
$89 at Bandier
$89 (was $130, now 32% off)

On-sale Nike Air Max, exhibit A.

$89 at Bandier
Nike Air Max 95
$85 at Net-a-Porter
$85 (was $170, now 50% off)

And on-sale Nike Air Max, exhibit B.

$85 at Net-a-Porter
Clarks Kids’ Nubuck Wallabee Boots
$38 at Barneys
$38 (was $120, now 68% off)

These lil’-kid Wallabees are too much!

$38 at Barneys
Repetto Rose Suede Mary Jane Pumps
$127 at Barneys
$127 (was $395, now 68% off)

A winter wedding shoe if we’ve ever seen one.

$127 at Barneys
Champion Premium Reverse Weave Rib Cuff Pants
$60 at Shopbop
$60 (was $85, now 29% off)

These Champion sweatpants are also available — and on sale — in pink and green.

$60 at Shopbop
3x1 Sharon Overalls
$195 at Shopbop
$195 (was $325, now 40% off)

These stretchy, cross-back overalls appear to be very butt-flattering.

$195 at Shopbop
RE/DONE Cropped Puffer
$405 at Shopbop
$405 (was $1,350, now 70% off)

This puffer was made in collaboration with Ukrainian puffer line Ienki Ienki.

$405 at Shopbop
Khaite Vanessa High Rise Straight Jean
$96 at The Line
$96 (was $320, now 70% off)

According to the description, these high-waisted Khaite jeans are “crafted of Japanese cotton denim, with a touch of stretch for a sleek fit.”

$96 at The Line
Skultuna Via Fondazza Vase
$82 at The Line
$82 (was $164, now 50% off)

Display your pampas grass in this super-elegant Skultana vase.

$82 at The Line
Free People Dynomite In Denim Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
$62 at Macy’s
$62 (was $128, now 52% off)

The rich blue hue of this stretchy denim shirt-dress is appealing.

$62 at Macy’s
Free People Joanie Printed Corduroy Mini Skirt
$16 at Macy’s
$16 (was $68, now 76% off)

And the price — 16 bucks! — of this corduroy miniskirt is appealing, too. As is the gentle geometric pattern.

$16 at Macy’s
Hurley Juniors’ Fleece Wrap Kimono Jacket
$48 at Macy’s
$48 (was $100, now 52% off)

How clever! This kimono jacket can convert to a cropped coat via its zippered hem.

$48 at Macy’s
Safavieh Multi-Blocks Throw Pillow
$24 at Saks Off Fifth
$24 (was $79, now 70% off)

This throw pillow looks a lot more expensive (and Danish) than it actually is.

$24 at Saks Off Fifth
UGG Classic Short II
$110 at Zappos
$110 (was $160, now 31% off)

We’d never considered the possibility of bright red Uggs … until now.

$110 at Zappos
Shoe The Bear Tenzing Leather Hiker Boots
$143 at East Dane
$143 (was $190, now 25% off)

These handsome men’s hiking boots have a nice shearling inner.

$143 at East Dane
Carhartt WIP Tony Button Up Shirt in Wax
$89 at Need Supply Co.
$89 (was $118, now 25% off)

A white Carhartt WIP button-down that’s very Greenpoint-art-handler.

$89 at Need Supply Co.
Barbour Leather Faux Fur Trim Gloves
$35 at Nordstrom Rack
$35 (was $89, now 61% off)

Calling all big-handed gentlemen: there’s only size large left. Since supply’s low, here’s another pair of (yellow!) men’s gloves from Nordstrom Rack that we really like.

$35 at Nordstrom Rack
A.P.C. Pocket crew-neck cotton T-shirt
$42 at Matches Fashion
$42 (was $85, now 51% off)

On-sale pocket crewneck tee, exhibit A.

$42 at Matches Fashion
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
$13 at Mr Porter
$13 (was $25, now 48% off)

On-sale pocket crewneck tee, exhibit B.

$13 at Mr Porter
Off-White Printed Leather Zip-Around Wallet
$189 at Mr Porter
$189 (was $270, now 30% off)

A “wallet” — courtesy of Off-White’s Virgil Abloh — that we found in the men’s department, but it could work for a lady, too.

$189 at Mr Porter
Cherries Bath Mat
$20 at Urban Outfitters
$20 (was $39, now 49% off)

Couldn’t resist a $20 cherry bath mat.

$20 at Urban Outfitters
Darling Draped Patterned Bow Scrunchie
$2 at Urban Outfitters
$2 (was $6, now 67% off)

Or a delightful $2 bow-scrunchie combo.

$2 at Urban Outfitters
Chakrubs The Original Jade
$120 at Urban Outfitters
$120 (was $150, now 20% off)

This right here is a jade … dildo.

$120 at Urban Outfitters
Ettie Lamp Ensemble
$90 at Anthropologie
$90 (was $228, now 61% off)

This cheerful table lamp is an extra 50 percent off its sale price through the weekend.

$90 at Anthropologie
Baggu Standard Tote Bag
$63 at Anthropologie
$63 (was $188, now 66% off)

As is this leather Baggu tote.

$63 at Anthropologie
Caroline Kaufman x Anthropologie Oversized Fairbanks Scarf
$40 at Anthropologie
$40 (was $118, now 66% off)

And this cozy, oversize, stripy scarf.

$40 at Anthropologie
Louis Sherry Truffle Box
$6 at Saks of Fifth
$6 (was $9, now 33% off)

Forget the candy — this Louis Sherry tin makes a great jewelry box.

$6 at Saks of Fifth
Sferra Bello Tub Mat
$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$26 (was $69, now 62% off)

If cherries aren’t quite your thing — a more traditional bath mat from luxury linens line Sferra.

$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Kaws x Sesame Street Sweatshirt
$25 at Uniqlo
$25 (was $30, now 17% off)

There is something so dainty about those little floating Sesame Street heads.

$25 at Uniqlo
Uniqlo x Alexander Wang Women’s Heattech Ribbed Leggings
$15 at Uniqlo
$15 (was $20, now 25% off)

Heattech season is upon us. Warm up those gams with these leggings by Uniqlo in collaboration with Alexander Wang.

$15 at Uniqlo
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

