41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to Off-White

The post-holiday sales are getting better and better by the week. So return all the gifts you don’t want and pick up some half-off Nike Air Maxes, an Off-White “wallet,” some comfy Champion sweatpants, and a $2 scrunchie-bow.

$144 at Matches Fashion See By Chloé City Tailored Cotton Trousers $144 (was $360, now 60% off) Some very work-appropriate See by Chloé slacks. $144 at Matches Fashion Buy

$36 at Matches Fashion Vetements Logo-intarsia Socks $36 (was $120, now 70% off) If you think paying $36 for a pair of Vetements socks is insane, imagine paying $120! $36 at Matches Fashion Buy

$184 at Matches Fashion Self-Portrait Pleated Floral-print Midi Dress $184 (was $460, now 60% off) A multitiered Self-Portrait dress in a red, wintry floral. $184 at Matches Fashion Buy

$99 at Matches Fashion Isabel Marant Étoile Orem Plaid Puff-sleeve Shirt $99 (was $330, now 70% off) A sweet, poofy Isabel Marant blouse. $99 at Matches Fashion Buy

$93 at Matches Fashion Staud Phoebe Corduroy Mini Skirt $93 (was $155, now 40% off) This corduroy miniskirt would look cool with some white tights. $93 at Matches Fashion Buy

$210 at Matches Fashion Staud Bissett Leather Bucket Bag $210 (was $350, now 40% off) Also from Staud: A bucket bag in preppy pink and green. $210 at Matches Fashion Buy

$158 at Moda Operandi Frame Denim Belted Quilted Denim Jacket $158 (was $395, now 60% off) We’ve never met a quilted denim jacket we didn’t immediately covet. $158 at Moda Operandi Buy

$80 at Moda Operandi Castañer Rosme Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Espadrilles $80 (was $200, now 60% off) It might feel a little ridiculous to be buying espadrilles in January, but surely less so when they’re 60 percent off. Also, “winter espadrilles” is maybe a contradiction in terms, but if ever there was a pair, this is it. $80 at Moda Operandi Buy

$158 at Moda Operandi Sea 3/4 Sleeve Ruched Midi Dress $158 (was $525, now 70% off) We like how this flouncy Sea dress looks paired with tall boots. $158 at Moda Operandi Buy

$89 at Bandier Nike Air Max 1 SI $89 (was $130, now 32% off) On-sale Nike Air Max, exhibit A. $89 at Bandier Buy

$38 at Barneys Clarks Kids’ Nubuck Wallabee Boots $38 (was $120, now 68% off) These lil’-kid Wallabees are too much! $38 at Barneys Buy

$127 at Barneys Repetto Rose Suede Mary Jane Pumps $127 (was $395, now 68% off) A winter wedding shoe if we’ve ever seen one. $127 at Barneys Buy

Photo: 18-10-05 kelseyvanmook PM1 B6 phillee W $60 at Shopbop Champion Premium Reverse Weave Rib Cuff Pants $60 (was $85, now 29% off) These Champion sweatpants are also available — and on sale — in pink and green. $60 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-08-22 addazmora AM2 B4 robstebler W $195 at Shopbop 3x1 Sharon Overalls $195 (was $325, now 40% off) These stretchy, cross-back overalls appear to be very butt-flattering. $195 at Shopbop Buy

$405 at Shopbop RE/DONE Cropped Puffer $405 (was $1,350, now 70% off) This puffer was made in collaboration with Ukrainian puffer line Ienki Ienki. $405 at Shopbop Buy

$96 at The Line Khaite Vanessa High Rise Straight Jean $96 (was $320, now 70% off) According to the description, these high-waisted Khaite jeans are “crafted of Japanese cotton denim, with a touch of stretch for a sleek fit.” $96 at The Line Buy

$62 at Macy’s Free People Dynomite In Denim Long-Sleeve Mini Dress $62 (was $128, now 52% off) The rich blue hue of this stretchy denim shirt-dress is appealing. $62 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$16 at Macy’s Free People Joanie Printed Corduroy Mini Skirt $16 (was $68, now 76% off) And the price — 16 bucks! — of this corduroy miniskirt is appealing, too. As is the gentle geometric pattern. $16 at Macy’s Buy

$48 at Macy’s Hurley Juniors’ Fleece Wrap Kimono Jacket $48 (was $100, now 52% off) How clever! This kimono jacket can convert to a cropped coat via its zippered hem. $48 at Macy’s Buy with code: BIG

$110 at Zappos UGG Classic Short II $110 (was $160, now 31% off) We’d never considered the possibility of bright red Uggs … until now. $110 at Zappos Buy

$89 at Need Supply Co. Carhartt WIP Tony Button Up Shirt in Wax $89 (was $118, now 25% off) A white Carhartt WIP button-down that’s very Greenpoint-art-handler. $89 at Need Supply Co. Buy

$189 at Mr Porter Off-White Printed Leather Zip-Around Wallet $189 (was $270, now 30% off) A “wallet” — courtesy of Off-White’s Virgil Abloh — that we found in the men’s department, but it could work for a lady, too. $189 at Mr Porter Buy

$2 at Urban Outfitters Darling Draped Patterned Bow Scrunchie $2 (was $6, now 67% off) Or a delightful $2 bow-scrunchie combo. $2 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$120 at Urban Outfitters Chakrubs The Original Jade $120 (was $150, now 20% off) This right here is a jade … dildo. $120 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$90 at Anthropologie Ettie Lamp Ensemble $90 (was $228, now 61% off) This cheerful table lamp is an extra 50 percent off its sale price through the weekend. $90 at Anthropologie Buy

$40 at Anthropologie Caroline Kaufman x Anthropologie Oversized Fairbanks Scarf $40 (was $118, now 66% off) And this cozy, oversize, stripy scarf. $40 at Anthropologie Buy

$6 at Saks of Fifth Louis Sherry Truffle Box $6 (was $9, now 33% off) Forget the candy — this Louis Sherry tin makes a great jewelry box. $6 at Saks of Fifth Buy

$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sferra Bello Tub Mat $26 (was $69, now 62% off) If cherries aren’t quite your thing — a more traditional bath mat from luxury linens line Sferra. $26 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$25 at Uniqlo Kaws x Sesame Street Sweatshirt $25 (was $30, now 17% off) There is something so dainty about those little floating Sesame Street heads. $25 at Uniqlo Buy

$15 at Uniqlo Uniqlo x Alexander Wang Women’s Heattech Ribbed Leggings $15 (was $20, now 25% off) Heattech season is upon us. Warm up those gams with these leggings by Uniqlo in collaboration with Alexander Wang. $15 at Uniqlo Buy

