friday sales

35 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Chloé to Clarks

By
Photo: courtesy of the retailers

This week we sniffed around the internet’s sales bins and dug up lots of goodies, including two very reasonably priced duffles, some very on-trend socks, an under-$100 Cult Gaia bag, and a collectible stuffed Elmo.

LeSportsac Rebecca Weekend Duffle Bag
LeSportsac Rebecca Weekend Duffle Bag
$45 at Nordstrom Rack
$45 (was $125, now 64% off)

A fire-engine red LeSportsac duffle that won’t get lost in the baggage carousel.

$45 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
John Robshaw Naji Shower Curtain
John Robshaw Naji Shower Curtain
$56 at Nordstrom Rack
$56 (was $125, now 55% off)

This is a very good price (for a very lovely) John Robshaw shower curtain.

$56 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
John Robshaw Manzar Bath Rug
John Robshaw Manzar Bath Rug
$30 at Nordstrom Rack
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)

Same deal with this bath mat. (Which is also available in a more understated linen.)

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Frame Striped Short-Sleeve T-shirt
Frame Striped Short-Sleeve T-shirt
$53 at Matches Fashion
$53 (was $159, now 67% off)

Right now at Matches Fashion, most sale items are an extra 20 percent off their already-on-sale price, which makes this versatile striped Frame tee 67 percent off.

$53 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: extra20
Chloé Contrast-Bar Hoop Earrings
Chloé Contrast-Bar Hoop Earrings
$180 at Matches Fashion
$180 (was $410, now 56% off)

Some statement hoops from Chloé.

$180 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: extra20
Norma Kamali Sleeping-Bag Short Coat
Norma Kamali Sleeping-Bag Short Coat
$240 at Matches Fashion
$240 (was $500, now 52% off)

The O.G. (and oft-imitated) Norma Kamali sleeping-bag coat is rarely on sale.

$240 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: extra20
Prada Cartoon Velvet Bag-Strap
Prada Cartoon Velvet Bag-Strap
$178 at Matches Fashion
$178 (was $496, now 64% off)

Apparently, among the Park Slope mom brigade, designer “straps” are now a “thing.”

$178 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: extra20
Staud Haley Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Staud Haley Corduroy Shirt Jacket
$90 at Matches Fashion
$90 (was $225, now 60% off)

The nice thing about this shirt-jacket, is that you can really wear it as either a shirt or a jacket.

$90 at Matches Fashion
Buy
M.i.h. Jeans Niki Jeans
M.i.h. Jeans Niki Jeans
$118 at Matches Fashion
$118 (was $245, now 52% off)

Some stretchy, high-waisted M.i.h. jeans with asymmetrically seamed hems.

$118 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: extra20
Cult Gaia Dome Bamboo Bag
Cult Gaia Dome Bamboo Bag
$75 at Matches Fashion
$75 (was $188, now 60% off)

It’s certainly not the season, but we’ve never seen a Cult Gaia bag this cheap.

$75 at Matches Fashion
Buy
with code: extra20
Tie-Dye Sock 2-Pack
Tie-Dye Sock 2-Pack
$10 at Urban Outfitters
$10 (was $19, now 47% off)

As we noted yesterday, lots of things at Urban Outfitters are just $10, including these men’s socks, which are very “new, young editor of GQ.”

$10 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
The North Face Small Base-Camp Duffle Bag
The North Face Small Base-Camp Duffle Bag
$70 at Urban Outfitters
$70 (was $120, now 42% off)

$70 is an excellent price for this durable North Face duffle. It’s also available in white.

$70 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Levi’s Denim Button-Front Duster Jacket
Levi’s Denim Button-Front Duster Jacket
$120 at Urban Outfitters
$120 (was $168, now 29% off)

This duster jacket from Levi’s features a nice, subtle “raw” edge.

$120 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Teva Ember Moc Slipper
Teva Ember Moc Slipper
$50 at Urban Outfitters
$50 (was $75, now 33% off)

Some ugly-cool and very comfy-looking Teva (of all brands!) slippers.

$50 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
NEED Cousin Fit in Judd Wash
NEED Cousin Fit in Judd Wash
$74 at Need Supply Co.
$74 (was $185, now 60% off)

These are Strat writer Katy Schneider’s favorite vintage-Levi’s-esque jeans.

$74 at Need Supply Co.
Buy
Kaws x Sesame Street Elmo Toy
Kaws x Sesame Street Elmo Toy
$20 at Uniqlo
$20 (was $40, now 50% off)

We have a hunch that these Kaws x Sesame Street toys made in collaboration with Uniqlo are going to be collectors’ items someday. Big Bird and Cookie Monster are on sale too.

$20 at Uniqlo
Buy
Soludos Whistler Cozy Boots
Soludos Whistler Cozy Boots
$111 at Shopbop
$111 (was $159, now 30% off)

Who knew that Soludos (the Spanish espadrille brand) made boots? These faux-fur-lined suede boots are quite handsome.

$111 at Shopbop
Buy
Wrangler Pleated Denim Jacket
Wrangler Pleated Denim Jacket
$97 at Shopbop
$97 (was $138, now 30% off)

Wrangler’s been rereleasing some of its retro styles, like this stretchy denim jacket.

$97 at Shopbop
Buy
Wrangler Ringer Tee
Wrangler Ringer Tee
$21 at Shopbop
$21 (was $30, now 30% off)

And this ringer tee.

$21 at Shopbop
Buy
Splendid Bonded Hacci Robe
Splendid Bonded Hacci Robe
$53 at Nordstrom
$53 (was $88, now 40% off)

As we noted the other day, it’s cozy-robe season. This plush one from Splendid is lined in fluffy fleece.

$53 at Nordstrom
Buy
Nike Tapered Training Pants
Nike Tapered Training Pants
$36 at Nordstrom
$36 (was $60, now 40% off)

Some Nike sweatpants with an elegant taper.

$36 at Nordstrom
Buy
Kiehl’s Limited Edition Creme De Corps
Kiehl’s Limited Edition Creme De Corps
$23 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$23 (was $30, now 23% off)

It might have a Christmas-y label, but it’s the same classic Creme de Corps body lotion.

$23 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Wolford Luna Tights
Wolford Luna Tights
$34 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$34 (was $75, now 55% off)

These Wolford tights feature some festive “dazzling dots.”

$34 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Elizabeth and James Tiki Leather Crossbody Bag
Elizabeth and James Tiki Leather Crossbody Bag
$98 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$98 (was $245, now 60% off)

This circle-shaped cross-body bag from Elizabeth and James has a single-snap closure.

$98 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Hopper Goods Leather Dopp Kit
Hopper Goods Leather Dopp Kit
$138 at Moda Operandi
$138 (was $550, now 75% off)

This made-in-the-U.S.A. Hopper Goods Dopp kit is inspired by “the life and spirit of Dennis Hopper.”

$138 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Alexa Chung Polka-Dot Chiffon Dress
Alexa Chung Polka-Dot Chiffon Dress
$227 at Moda Operandi
$227 (was $755, now 70% off)

A winter-appropriate, polka-dot-adorned party dress from Alexa Chung in an almost-black shade of blue.

$227 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Lanie LED Table Lamp
Lanie LED Table Lamp
$54 at Anthropologie
$54 (was $158, now 66% off)

Everything on sale at Anthropologie is an extra 40 percent off, which makes this LED table lamp an excellent deal.

$54 at Anthropologie
Buy
Relaxed Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover, Queen
Relaxed Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover, Queen
$72 at Anthropologie
$72 (was $198, now 64% off)

Same with this linen duvet.

$72 at Anthropologie
Buy
Rachel Comey Ida Fringe Fanny Pack
Rachel Comey Ida Fringe Fanny Pack
$152 at Need Supply Co.
$152 (was $380, now 60% off)

If you were looking to dip your toe into the world of high-fashion fanny packs, now would be a good time, as this fringed Rachel Comey one is 60 percent off.

$152 at Need Supply Co.
Buy
Caudalie French Kiss Lip Balm
Caudalie French Kiss Lip Balm
$14 at Dermstore
$14 (was $18, now 22% off)

A balm/lip tint from Caudalie that’ll soothe your chapped winter lips.

$14 at Dermstore
Buy
Juice Beauty Flash Luminizer — Cream — Marigold
Juice Beauty Flash Luminizer — Cream — Marigold
$26 at Dermstore
$26 (was $32, now 19% off)

For those who’d like their skin to look a little more glow-y, this highlighter and bronzer duo from Juice Beauty might do the trick.

$26 at Dermstore
Buy
Clarks Collection Women’s Edenvale Page Booties
Clarks Collection Women’s Edenvale Page Booties
$90 at Macy’s
$90 (was $120, now 25% off)

Not quite a boot, not quite a flat.

$90 at Macy’s
Buy
Joseph Joseph Split 6 Steel Waste and Recycle Bin
Joseph Joseph Split 6 Steel Waste and Recycle Bin
$40 at Macy’s
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

A decidedly not-hideous trash-recycle-bin combo from Joseph Joseph.

$40 at Macy’s
Buy
Nike Men’s Hydroguard T-shirt
Nike Men’s Hydroguard T-shirt
$29 at Macy’s
$29 (was $38, now 24% off)

A sweat-wicking workout shirt from Nike that provides sun protection.

$29 at Macy’s
Buy
Red Wing Moc Lace-Up Leather Boot
Red Wing Moc Lace-Up Leather Boot
$130 at Nordstrom Rack
$130 (was $280, now 54% off)

This could be the cheapest we’ve seen these Strat-approved Red Wing boots.

$130 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

