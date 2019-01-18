35 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Chloé to Clarks

Photo: courtesy of the retailers
This week we sniffed around the internet’s sales bins and dug up lots of goodies, including two very reasonably priced duffles, some very on-trend socks, an under-$100 Cult Gaia bag, and a collectible stuffed Elmo.
LeSportsac Rebecca Weekend Duffle Bag
$45
at Nordstrom Rack
A fire-engine red LeSportsac
duffle that won’t get lost in the baggage carousel.
John Robshaw Naji Shower Curtain
$56
at Nordstrom Rack
This is a very good price (for a very lovely) John Robshaw
shower curtain.
John Robshaw Manzar Bath Rug
$30
at Nordstrom Rack
Same deal with this bath mat. (Which is also available in a more understated
linen.)
Frame Striped Short-Sleeve T-shirt
$53
at Matches Fashion
Right now at Matches Fashion, most sale items are an extra 20 percent off their already-on-sale price, which makes this versatile striped Frame tee 67 percent off.
Chloé Contrast-Bar Hoop Earrings
$180
at Matches Fashion
Some statement hoops from Chloé.
Norma Kamali Sleeping-Bag Short Coat
$240
at Matches Fashion
The O.G. (and oft-imitated) Norma Kamali sleeping-bag coat is rarely on sale.
Prada Cartoon Velvet Bag-Strap
$178
at Matches Fashion
Staud Haley Corduroy Shirt Jacket
$90
at Matches Fashion
The nice thing about this shirt-jacket, is that you can really wear it as either a shirt or a jacket.
M.i.h. Jeans Niki Jeans
$118
at Matches Fashion
Some stretchy, high-waisted M.i.h. jeans with asymmetrically seamed hems.
Cult Gaia Dome Bamboo Bag
$75
at Matches Fashion
It’s certainly not the season, but we’ve never seen a Cult Gaia bag this cheap.
Tie-Dye Sock 2-Pack
$10
at Urban Outfitters
The North Face Small Base-Camp Duffle Bag
$70
at Urban Outfitters
$70 is an excellent price for this durable North Face duffle. It’s also available in white.
Levi’s Denim Button-Front Duster Jacket
$120
at Urban Outfitters
This duster jacket from Levi’s features a nice, subtle “raw” edge.
Teva Ember Moc Slipper
$50
at Urban Outfitters
Some ugly-cool and very comfy-looking Teva (of all brands!)
slippers.
NEED Cousin Fit in Judd Wash
$74
at Need Supply Co.
Kaws x Sesame Street Elmo Toy
$20
at Uniqlo
We have a hunch that these Kaws x Sesame Street toys made in collaboration with Uniqlo are going to be collectors’ items someday.
Big Bird and Cookie Monster are on sale too.
Soludos Whistler Cozy Boots
$111
at Shopbop
Who knew that Soludos (the Spanish espadrille brand) made boots? These faux-fur-lined suede boots are quite handsome.
Wrangler Pleated Denim Jacket
$97
at Shopbop
Wrangler’s been rereleasing some of its retro styles, like this stretchy denim jacket.
Wrangler Ringer Tee
$21
at Shopbop
Splendid Bonded Hacci Robe
$53
at Nordstrom
Nike Tapered Training Pants
$36
at Nordstrom
Kiehl’s Limited Edition Creme De Corps
$23
at Saks Fifth Avenue
It might have a Christmas-y label, but it’s the same classic Creme de Corps
body lotion.
Wolford Luna Tights
$34
at Saks Fifth Avenue
These Wolford tights feature some festive “dazzling dots.”
Elizabeth and James Tiki Leather Crossbody Bag
$98
at Saks Fifth Avenue
This circle-shaped cross-body bag from Elizabeth and James has a single-snap closure.
Hopper Goods Leather Dopp Kit
$138
at Moda Operandi
This made-in-the-U.S.A. Hopper Goods
Dopp kit is inspired by “the life and spirit of Dennis Hopper.”
Alexa Chung Polka-Dot Chiffon Dress
$227
at Moda Operandi
A winter-appropriate, polka-dot-adorned party dress from Alexa Chung in an almost-black shade of blue.
Lanie LED Table Lamp
$54
at Anthropologie
Everything on sale at Anthropologie is an extra 40 percent off, which makes this LED table lamp an
excellent deal.
Relaxed Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover, Queen
$72
at Anthropologie
Rachel Comey Ida Fringe Fanny Pack
$152
at Need Supply Co.
If you were looking to dip your toe into the world of high-fashion fanny packs, now would be a good time, as this fringed Rachel Comey one is 60 percent off.
Caudalie French Kiss Lip Balm
$14
at Dermstore
Juice Beauty Flash Luminizer — Cream — Marigold
$26
at Dermstore
For those who’d like their skin to look a little more glow-y, this highlighter and bronzer duo from Juice Beauty might do the trick.
Clarks Collection Women’s Edenvale Page Booties
$90
at Macy’s
Not quite a boot, not quite a flat.
Joseph Joseph Split 6 Steel Waste and Recycle Bin
$40
at Macy’s
Nike Men’s Hydroguard T-shirt
$29
at Macy’s
A sweat-wicking
workout shirt from Nike that provides sun protection.
Red Wing Moc Lace-Up Leather Boot
$130
at Nordstrom Rack
This could be the cheapest we’ve seen these Strat-approved
Red Wing boots.
