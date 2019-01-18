35 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Chloé to Clarks

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

This week we sniffed around the internet’s sales bins and dug up lots of goodies, including two very reasonably priced duffles, some very on-trend socks, an under-$100 Cult Gaia bag, and a collectible stuffed Elmo.

$45 at Nordstrom Rack LeSportsac Rebecca Weekend Duffle Bag $45 (was $125, now 64% off) A fire-engine red LeSportsac duffle that won’t get lost in the baggage carousel. $45 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$56 at Nordstrom Rack John Robshaw Naji Shower Curtain $56 (was $125, now 55% off) This is a very good price (for a very lovely) John Robshaw shower curtain. $56 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Rack John Robshaw Manzar Bath Rug $30 (was $60, now 50% off) Same deal with this bath mat. (Which is also available in a more understated linen.) $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$53 at Matches Fashion Frame Striped Short-Sleeve T-shirt $53 (was $159, now 67% off) Right now at Matches Fashion, most sale items are an extra 20 percent off their already-on-sale price, which makes this versatile striped Frame tee 67 percent off. $53 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: extra20

$180 at Matches Fashion Chloé Contrast-Bar Hoop Earrings $180 (was $410, now 56% off) Some statement hoops from Chloé. $180 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: extra20

$240 at Matches Fashion Norma Kamali Sleeping-Bag Short Coat $240 (was $500, now 52% off) The O.G. (and oft-imitated) Norma Kamali sleeping-bag coat is rarely on sale. $240 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: extra20

$90 at Matches Fashion Staud Haley Corduroy Shirt Jacket $90 (was $225, now 60% off) The nice thing about this shirt-jacket, is that you can really wear it as either a shirt or a jacket. $90 at Matches Fashion Buy

$118 at Matches Fashion M.i.h. Jeans Niki Jeans $118 (was $245, now 52% off) Some stretchy, high-waisted M.i.h. jeans with asymmetrically seamed hems. $118 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: extra20

$75 at Matches Fashion Cult Gaia Dome Bamboo Bag $75 (was $188, now 60% off) It’s certainly not the season, but we’ve never seen a Cult Gaia bag this cheap. $75 at Matches Fashion Buy with code: extra20

$70 at Urban Outfitters The North Face Small Base-Camp Duffle Bag $70 (was $120, now 42% off) $70 is an excellent price for this durable North Face duffle. It’s also available in white. $70 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$120 at Urban Outfitters Levi’s Denim Button-Front Duster Jacket $120 (was $168, now 29% off) This duster jacket from Levi’s features a nice, subtle “raw” edge. $120 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$20 at Uniqlo Kaws x Sesame Street Elmo Toy $20 (was $40, now 50% off) We have a hunch that these Kaws x Sesame Street toys made in collaboration with Uniqlo are going to be collectors’ items someday. Big Bird and Cookie Monster are on sale too. $20 at Uniqlo Buy

$111 at Shopbop Soludos Whistler Cozy Boots $111 (was $159, now 30% off) Who knew that Soludos (the Spanish espadrille brand) made boots? These faux-fur-lined suede boots are quite handsome. $111 at Shopbop Buy

$97 at Shopbop Wrangler Pleated Denim Jacket $97 (was $138, now 30% off) Wrangler’s been rereleasing some of its retro styles, like this stretchy denim jacket. $97 at Shopbop Buy

$34 at Saks Fifth Avenue Wolford Luna Tights $34 (was $75, now 55% off) These Wolford tights feature some festive “dazzling dots.” $34 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$98 at Saks Fifth Avenue Elizabeth and James Tiki Leather Crossbody Bag $98 (was $245, now 60% off) This circle-shaped cross-body bag from Elizabeth and James has a single-snap closure. $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$138 at Moda Operandi Hopper Goods Leather Dopp Kit $138 (was $550, now 75% off) This made-in-the-U.S.A. Hopper Goods Dopp kit is inspired by “the life and spirit of Dennis Hopper.” $138 at Moda Operandi Buy

$227 at Moda Operandi Alexa Chung Polka-Dot Chiffon Dress $227 (was $755, now 70% off) A winter-appropriate, polka-dot-adorned party dress from Alexa Chung in an almost-black shade of blue. $227 at Moda Operandi Buy

$54 at Anthropologie Lanie LED Table Lamp $54 (was $158, now 66% off) Everything on sale at Anthropologie is an extra 40 percent off, which makes this LED table lamp an excellent deal. $54 at Anthropologie Buy

$152 at Need Supply Co. Rachel Comey Ida Fringe Fanny Pack $152 (was $380, now 60% off) If you were looking to dip your toe into the world of high-fashion fanny packs, now would be a good time, as this fringed Rachel Comey one is 60 percent off. $152 at Need Supply Co. Buy

$26 at Dermstore Juice Beauty Flash Luminizer — Cream — Marigold $26 (was $32, now 19% off) For those who’d like their skin to look a little more glow-y, this highlighter and bronzer duo from Juice Beauty might do the trick. $26 at Dermstore Buy

$90 at Macy’s Clarks Collection Women’s Edenvale Page Booties $90 (was $120, now 25% off) Not quite a boot, not quite a flat. $90 at Macy’s Buy

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.