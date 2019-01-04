Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Like most of us, you may be heading into work this week, but there’s no reason to feel too bummed about it, because with the new year comes new sales. This week, we have lots of goodies from Moda Operandi (even further reductions), Saks Fifth Avenue (good cashmere!), and Mr Porter (not a whole lot of sizes in clothes, but good accessories). All that, plus Common Projects and Veja sneakers, Google Home minis, Adidas slides, and even Red Wing boots at the cheapest we’ve ever seen them.

$255 at Moda Operandi Common Projects Achilles Suede Low-Top Sneakers $255 (was $425, now 40% off) The classic good looks of the Common Projects Achilles sneaker, in a monochromatic black suede. $255 at Moda Operandi Buy

$57 at Nordstrom J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas $57 (was $95, now 40% off) The navy piping and casual fit on this pajama set have a Roman Holiday vibe. $57 at Nordstrom Buy

$12 at Nordstrom FAO Schwarz Patrick the Pup Plush Dog $12 (was $20, now 40% off) The perfect little stuffed toy to keep a little one quiet in the backseat. $12 at Nordstrom Buy

$27 at Mr Porter Adidas Originals Adilette Textured-Rubber Slides $27 (was $45, now 40% off) It doesn’t need to be summer for you to enjoy these — they’re our favorite for padding around the apartment. $27 at Mr Porter Buy

$145 at Nordstrom Rack The North Face Apex City Trench $145 (was $240, now 40% off) A North Face coat that doesn’t scream, “I’m headed out into the tundra.” $145 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$35 at Nordstrom J.Crew 1984 Gordon Rugby Stripe Shirt $35 (was $70, now 50% off) Have you heard? Rugby shirts are back, but if you’re not ready to dip into the style with a $350 shirt, try one for $35. $35 at Nordstrom Buy

$29 at Nordstrom Zwitscher Box Ambient Bird Chirp Sound Box $29 (was $49, now 41% off) Walk by this little thing, and it sets off bird chirping sounds — the original bird box! $29 at Nordstrom Buy

$24 at Nordstrom Pawmain Pawlace Dog Hoodie $24 (was $40, now 40% off) We love this little hoodie for the pup now that it’s getting colder and colder — it’s a parody of skate line Palace (we had to look it up). $24 at Nordstrom Buy

$29 at Walmart Google Home Mini $29 (was $49, now 41% off) If you’ve been wondering about the smart-home hype, the super-low price on this Google Home Mini makes this as good a time as any to give it a go. $29 at Walmart Buy

$124 at Nordstrom J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket $124 (was $248, now 50% off) A cropped version of the teddy coat that’s an easy introduction for novice (faux) fur wearers. $124 at Nordstrom Buy

$54 at Nordstrom Frame Denim Slouchy Cotton-Blend Work Shirt $54 (was $180, now 70% off) The fabric on this overshirt is cotton and tencel, which gives it a bit of stretch and its drape-y quality. $54 at Nordstrom Buy

$70 at Nordstrom Ugg Scuffette II Satin Slipper $70 (was $100, now 30% off) Did you know Uggs could look so elegant? (They’re satin.) $70 at Nordstrom Buy

$119 at Amazon Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones $119 (was $150, now 21% off) We own these wireless headphones ourselves and have to say we enjoy using them more and more every day. $119 at Amazon Buy

$49 at Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat $49 (was $98, now 50% off) This is a great deal on a very sophisticated little cashmere beanie. $49 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$49 at Nordstrom J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater $49 (was $98, now 50% off) A thin-gauge cashmere sweater that’s ideal for layering or even just wearing on its own. $49 at Nordstrom Buy

$85 at Moda Operandi Veja Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers $85 (was $170, now 50% off) We love the deep red (almost wine-colored) suede on these sneakers. $85 at Moda Operandi Buy

$198 at Mr Porter Common Projects Leather Wash Bag $198 (was $395, now 50% off) It doesn’t get much simpler (or handsomer) than this Common Projects Dopp kit, which comes with a water-resistant lining and a single zipped pocket. $198 at Mr Porter Buy

$107 at Moda Operandi Donni. Faux Fierce Rectangle Scarf $107 (was $214, now 50% off) There’s something slightly absurd about this oversized scarf, but also something incredibly useful: Put on the simplest non-outfit, wrap the scarf around your neck, and you’re done. $107 at Moda Operandi Buy

$177 at Moda Operandi Lanvin Lizard Card Case $177 (was $590, now 70% off) A stripped-down card case that has the most interesting textural lizard-skin detail. $177 at Moda Operandi Buy

$30 at Nordstrom Madewell Suede Slipper Bootie $30 (was $60, now 50% off) This is quite the incredible deal on a pair of high-ankled slippers (they’re meant for indoors only, in case you were wondering). $30 at Nordstrom Buy

$107 at Nordstrom Madewell Eaton Two-in-One Leather Shoulder Bag $107 (was $178, now 40% off) A multi-tonal shoulder bag that’s practically an art piece. $107 at Nordstrom Buy

$100 at Mr Porter A.P.C. Walter Leather Zipped Cardholder $100 (was $200, now 50% off) We love that this zipped cardholder (which comes with slots on the other side) would fit perfectly in a jacket pocket. $100 at Mr Porter Buy

$80 at Nordstrom Steve Madden Erika Bootie $80 (was $110, now 27% off) Is it a sock or a boot? Yes. $80 at Nordstrom Buy

$32 at East Dane Snow Peak Seppou Stacking Mug $32 (was $40, now 20% off) The tasteful camper’s favorite, Snow Peak makes elegant stacking mugs that you’d want to break out at home. $32 at East Dane Buy

$70 at Nordstrom Rack Tretorn Gabe Chelsea Sneaker Boot $70 (was $100, now 30% off) A very understated pair of rainproof black Chelsea boots that you could even get away with wearing with a suit. $70 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$24 at Nordstrom Madewell Crewneck T-Shirt $24 (was $40, now 40% off) Did you know Madewell makes men’s clothes now, too? This slim-fit T-shirt would be a nice introduction to the brand. $24 at Nordstrom Buy

$94 at Nordstrom Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote $94 (was $188, now 50% off) Another elegant work tote that could hold sneakers and a change of clothes for the gym. $94 at Nordstrom Buy

$99 at Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Four-Piece Cashmere-Blend Sock Set $99 (was $198, now 50% off) An extremely good deal on four pairs of cashmere-blend socks. $99 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.