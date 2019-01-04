friday sales

36 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Lanvin to Common Projects

By
Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Like most of us, you may be heading into work this week, but there’s no reason to feel too bummed about it, because with the new year comes new sales. This week, we have lots of goodies from Moda Operandi (even further reductions), Saks Fifth Avenue (good cashmere!), and Mr Porter (not a whole lot of sizes in clothes, but good accessories). All that, plus Common Projects and Veja sneakers, Google Home minis, Adidas slides, and even Red Wing boots at the cheapest we’ve ever seen them.

Re/Done 1950s Boxy Cropped T-Shirt
Re/Done 1950s Boxy Cropped T-Shirt
$40 at Moda Operandi
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

Re/Done is known for refashioned takes on vintage Levi’s denim, but the brand makes brand-new vintage-inspired clothes as well, like this relaxed-fit T-shirt.

$40 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Dr. Hauschka Almond Soothing Body Cream
Dr. Hauschka Almond Soothing Body Cream
$29 at Dermstore
$29 (was $36, now 19% off)

Cut beauty director Kathleen Hou says this body cream smells like a Chinese almond cookie, which is good enough for us.

$29 at Dermstore
Buy
with code: SILVER
Common Projects Achilles Suede Low-Top Sneakers
Common Projects Achilles Suede Low-Top Sneakers
$255 at Moda Operandi
$255 (was $425, now 40% off)

The classic good looks of the Common Projects Achilles sneaker, in a monochromatic black suede.

$255 at Moda Operandi
Buy
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas
$57 at Nordstrom
$57 (was $95, now 40% off)

The navy piping and casual fit on this pajama set have a Roman Holiday vibe.

$57 at Nordstrom
Buy
FAO Schwarz Patrick the Pup Plush Dog
FAO Schwarz Patrick the Pup Plush Dog
$12 at Nordstrom
$12 (was $20, now 40% off)

The perfect little stuffed toy to keep a little one quiet in the backseat.

$12 at Nordstrom
Buy
Adidas Originals Adilette Textured-Rubber Slides
Adidas Originals Adilette Textured-Rubber Slides
$27 at Mr Porter
$27 (was $45, now 40% off)

It doesn’t need to be summer for you to enjoy these — they’re our favorite for padding around the apartment.

$27 at Mr Porter
Buy
The North Face Apex City Trench
The North Face Apex City Trench
$145 at Nordstrom Rack
$145 (was $240, now 40% off)

A North Face coat that doesn’t scream, “I’m headed out into the tundra.”

$145 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
J.Crew 1984 Gordon Rugby Stripe Shirt
J.Crew 1984 Gordon Rugby Stripe Shirt
$35 at Nordstrom
$35 (was $70, now 50% off)

Have you heard? Rugby shirts are back, but if you’re not ready to dip into the style with a $350 shirt, try one for $35.

$35 at Nordstrom
Buy
Zwitscher Box Ambient Bird Chirp Sound Box
Zwitscher Box Ambient Bird Chirp Sound Box
$29 at Nordstrom
$29 (was $49, now 41% off)

Walk by this little thing, and it sets off bird chirping sounds — the original bird box!

$29 at Nordstrom
Buy
Pawmain Pawlace Dog Hoodie
Pawmain Pawlace Dog Hoodie
$24 at Nordstrom
$24 (was $40, now 40% off)

We love this little hoodie for the pup now that it’s getting colder and colder — it’s a parody of skate line Palace (we had to look it up).

$24 at Nordstrom
Buy
Google Home Mini
Google Home Mini
$29 at Walmart
$29 (was $49, now 41% off)

If you’ve been wondering about the smart-home hype, the super-low price on this Google Home Mini makes this as good a time as any to give it a go.

$29 at Walmart
Buy
J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket
J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket
$124 at Nordstrom
$124 (was $248, now 50% off)

A cropped version of the teddy coat that’s an easy introduction for novice (faux) fur wearers.

$124 at Nordstrom
Buy
Frame Denim Slouchy Cotton-Blend Work Shirt
Frame Denim Slouchy Cotton-Blend Work Shirt
$54 at Nordstrom
$54 (was $180, now 70% off)

The fabric on this overshirt is cotton and tencel, which gives it a bit of stretch and its drape-y quality.

$54 at Nordstrom
Buy
Ugg Scuffette II Satin Slipper
Ugg Scuffette II Satin Slipper
$70 at Nordstrom
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

Did you know Uggs could look so elegant? (They’re satin.)

$70 at Nordstrom
Buy
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$119 at Amazon
$119 (was $150, now 21% off)

We own these wireless headphones ourselves and have to say we enjoy using them more and more every day.

$119 at Amazon
Buy
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat
$49 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$49 (was $98, now 50% off)

This is a great deal on a very sophisticated little cashmere beanie.

$49 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Short Faceted Pillar Candle
Short Faceted Pillar Candle
$10 at Urban Outfitters
$10 (was $19, now 47% off)

Just imagine this burning by the bathtub while you’re reading There There.

$10 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater
$49 at Nordstrom
$49 (was $98, now 50% off)

A thin-gauge cashmere sweater that’s ideal for layering or even just wearing on its own.

$49 at Nordstrom
Buy
Veja Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Veja Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
$85 at Moda Operandi
$85 (was $170, now 50% off)

We love the deep red (almost wine-colored) suede on these sneakers.

$85 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Common Projects Leather Wash Bag
Common Projects Leather Wash Bag
$198 at Mr Porter
$198 (was $395, now 50% off)

It doesn’t get much simpler (or handsomer) than this Common Projects Dopp kit, which comes with a water-resistant lining and a single zipped pocket.

$198 at Mr Porter
Buy
Frye Earl Hiker Boot
Frye Earl Hiker Boot
$100 at Nordstrom Rack
$100 (was $198, now 49% off)

If you don’t buy these Frye hiking boots, we will.

$100 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Donni. Faux Fierce Rectangle Scarf
Donni. Faux Fierce Rectangle Scarf
$107 at Moda Operandi
$107 (was $214, now 50% off)

There’s something slightly absurd about this oversized scarf, but also something incredibly useful: Put on the simplest non-outfit, wrap the scarf around your neck, and you’re done.

$107 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
$17 at Dermstore
$17 (was $21, now 19% off)

By now you’ve heard that there’s a big Dermstore new year sale happening, but if you take away just one thing, we’d suggest this holy grail of snail products, which gives instant glow.

$17 at Dermstore
Buy
with code: SILVER
Lanvin Lizard Card Case
Lanvin Lizard Card Case
$177 at Moda Operandi
$177 (was $590, now 70% off)

A stripped-down card case that has the most interesting textural lizard-skin detail.

$177 at Moda Operandi
Buy
Madewell Suede Slipper Bootie
Madewell Suede Slipper Bootie
$30 at Nordstrom
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)

This is quite the incredible deal on a pair of high-ankled slippers (they’re meant for indoors only, in case you were wondering).

$30 at Nordstrom
Buy
Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Toe Leather Boot
Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Toe Leather Boot
$180 at Nordstrom Rack
$180 (was $280, now 36% off)

Alert: We have never seen Red Wing boots (the expert-consensus favorite) this cheap. They’re almost the same price as factory seconds. Move fast!

$180 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Madewell Eaton Two-in-One Leather Shoulder Bag
Madewell Eaton Two-in-One Leather Shoulder Bag
$107 at Nordstrom
$107 (was $178, now 40% off)

A multi-tonal shoulder bag that’s practically an art piece.

$107 at Nordstrom
Buy
A.P.C. Walter Leather Zipped Cardholder
A.P.C. Walter Leather Zipped Cardholder
$100 at Mr Porter
$100 (was $200, now 50% off)

We love that this zipped cardholder (which comes with slots on the other side) would fit perfectly in a jacket pocket.

$100 at Mr Porter
Buy
Steve Madden Erika Bootie
Steve Madden Erika Bootie
$80 at Nordstrom
$80 (was $110, now 27% off)

Is it a sock or a boot? Yes.

$80 at Nordstrom
Buy
Snow Peak Seppou Stacking Mug
Snow Peak Seppou Stacking Mug
$32 at East Dane
$32 (was $40, now 20% off)

The tasteful camper’s favorite, Snow Peak makes elegant stacking mugs that you’d want to break out at home.

$32 at East Dane
Buy
Tretorn Gabe Chelsea Sneaker Boot
Tretorn Gabe Chelsea Sneaker Boot
$70 at Nordstrom Rack
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

A very understated pair of rainproof black Chelsea boots that you could even get away with wearing with a suit.

$70 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Madewell Crewneck T-Shirt
Madewell Crewneck T-Shirt
$24 at Nordstrom
$24 (was $40, now 40% off)

Did you know Madewell makes men’s clothes now, too? This slim-fit T-shirt would be a nice introduction to the brand.

$24 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote
Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote
$94 at Nordstrom
$94 (was $188, now 50% off)

Another elegant work tote that could hold sneakers and a change of clothes for the gym.

$94 at Nordstrom
Buy
The North Face Saxony Jacket
The North Face Saxony Jacket
$97 at Nordstrom Rack
$97 (was $139, now 30% off)

If you know a bike commuter, consider this a useful gift.

$97 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Four-Piece Cashmere-Blend Sock Set
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Four-Piece Cashmere-Blend Sock Set
$99 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$99 (was $198, now 50% off)

An extremely good deal on four pairs of cashmere-blend socks.

$99 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
35 Things on Sale, From Lanvin to Common Projects