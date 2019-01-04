Photo: Courtesy of the retailers
Like most of us, you may be heading into work this week, but there’s no reason to feel
too bummed about it, because with the new year comes new sales. This week, we have lots of goodies from Moda Operandi (even further reductions), Saks Fifth Avenue (good cashmere!), and Mr Porter (not a whole lot of sizes in clothes, but good accessories). All that, plus Common Projects and Veja sneakers, Google Home minis, Adidas slides, and even Red Wing boots at the cheapest we’ve ever seen them.
Re/Done 1950s Boxy Cropped T-Shirt
$40
at Moda Operandi
Re/Done is known for refashioned takes on
vintage Levi’s denim, but the brand makes brand-new vintage-inspired clothes as well, like this relaxed-fit T-shirt.
Dr. Hauschka Almond Soothing Body Cream
$29
at Dermstore
Common Projects Achilles Suede Low-Top Sneakers
$255
at Moda Operandi
The classic good looks of the Common Projects Achilles sneaker, in a
monochromatic black suede.
J.Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas
$57
at Nordstrom
The navy piping and casual fit on this pajama set have a
Roman Holiday vibe.
FAO Schwarz Patrick the Pup Plush Dog
$12
at Nordstrom
The perfect little stuffed toy to keep a
little one quiet in the backseat.
Adidas Originals Adilette Textured-Rubber Slides
$27
at Mr Porter
It doesn’t need to be summer for you to enjoy these — they’re our favorite for padding around the apartment.
The North Face Apex City Trench
$145
at Nordstrom Rack
A North Face coat that doesn’t scream, “I’m headed out into the tundra.”
J.Crew 1984 Gordon Rugby Stripe Shirt
$35
at Nordstrom
Have you heard?
Rugby shirts are back, but if you’re not ready to dip into the style with a $350 shirt, try one for $35.
Zwitscher Box Ambient Bird Chirp Sound Box
$29
at Nordstrom
Walk by this little thing, and it sets off bird chirping sounds — the original bird box!
Pawmain Pawlace Dog Hoodie
$24
at Nordstrom
We love this little hoodie for the
pup now that it’s getting colder and colder — it’s a parody of skate line Palace (we had to look it up).
Google Home Mini
$29
at Walmart
If you’ve been wondering about the smart-home hype, the super-low price on this Google Home Mini makes this as good a time as any to give it a go.
J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket
$124
at Nordstrom
A cropped version of the
teddy coat that’s an easy introduction for novice (faux) fur wearers.
Frame Denim Slouchy Cotton-Blend Work Shirt
$54
at Nordstrom
The fabric on this overshirt is cotton and tencel, which gives it a bit of stretch and its drape-y quality.
Ugg Scuffette II Satin Slipper
$70
at Nordstrom
Did you know Uggs could look so elegant? (They’re satin.)
Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$119
at Amazon
We own these
wireless headphones ourselves and have to say we enjoy using them more and more every day.
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Cashmere Double Face Hat
$49
at Saks Fifth Avenue
This is a great deal on a very sophisticated little cashmere beanie.
Short Faceted Pillar Candle
$10
at Urban Outfitters
Just imagine this burning by the bathtub while you’re reading
There There .
J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater
$49
at Nordstrom
A thin-gauge cashmere sweater that’s ideal for layering or even just wearing on its own.
Veja Esplar Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
$85
at Moda Operandi
We love the deep red (almost wine-colored) suede on these sneakers.
Common Projects Leather Wash Bag
$198
at Mr Porter
It doesn’t get much simpler (or handsomer) than this Common Projects
Dopp kit, which comes with a water-resistant lining and a single zipped pocket.
Frye Earl Hiker Boot
$100
at Nordstrom Rack
Donni. Faux Fierce Rectangle Scarf
$107
at Moda Operandi
There’s something slightly absurd about this oversized scarf, but also something incredibly useful: Put on the simplest non-outfit, wrap the scarf around your neck, and you’re done.
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
$17
at Dermstore
Lanvin Lizard Card Case
$177
at Moda Operandi
A stripped-down card case that has the most interesting textural lizard-skin detail.
Madewell Suede Slipper Bootie
$30
at Nordstrom
This is quite the incredible deal on a pair of high-ankled slippers (they’re meant for indoors only, in case you were wondering).
Red Wing 6-Inch Moc Toe Leather Boot
$180
at Nordstrom Rack
Madewell Eaton Two-in-One Leather Shoulder Bag
$107
at Nordstrom
A multi-tonal shoulder bag that’s practically an art piece.
A.P.C. Walter Leather Zipped Cardholder
$100
at Mr Porter
We love that this zipped cardholder (which comes with slots on the other side) would fit perfectly in a jacket pocket.
Steve Madden Erika Bootie
$80
at Nordstrom
Is it a sock or a boot? Yes.
Snow Peak Seppou Stacking Mug
$32
at East Dane
The tasteful camper’s favorite, Snow Peak makes elegant stacking mugs that you’d want to break out at home.
Tretorn Gabe Chelsea Sneaker Boot
$70
at Nordstrom Rack
A very understated pair of rainproof black Chelsea boots that you could even get away with wearing with a suit.
Madewell Crewneck T-Shirt
$24
at Nordstrom
Did you know Madewell makes men’s clothes now, too? This slim-fit T-shirt would be a nice introduction to the brand.
Madewell Paint Stripe Transport Leather Tote
$94
at Nordstrom
Another elegant
work tote that could hold sneakers and a change of clothes for the gym.
The North Face Saxony Jacket
$97
at Nordstrom Rack
Saks Fifth Avenue COLLECTION Four-Piece Cashmere-Blend Sock Set
$99
at Saks Fifth Avenue
An extremely good deal on four pairs of cashmere-blend
socks.
