It’s Too Cold. Let’s Talk About Pre-Spring.

Finer Things A photo series with a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Photo: Yudi Ela

You don’t have to work in fashion to appreciate the concept of “pre-spring,” an anticipatory mini-season dedicated to getting excited about warmer weather. If January is bumming you out, allow us to introduce a vision of a more pleasant future in the form of two new offerings from the Italian leather gods at Ferragamo: a patchwork harlequin bag and a colorful pair of woven slides. The slides might have to wait a couple months, but the bag would brighten up any dull winter coat with its riot of colors — and look just as cute with a little dress come May.

$895 at Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini $895 at Salvatore Ferragamo Buy