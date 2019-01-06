After a thoroughly silly Golden Globes monologue in which hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg aggressively complimented the nominees in attendance and banished Jim Carrey to the TV section of the ballroom, Oh closed the introduction on an emotional note. With her voice wavering slightly, Oh said, “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change. And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real.” Watch the video of her remarks above.

